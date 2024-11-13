H5 avian influenza detected for first time in wastewater sampling on Oʻahu

The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing protective personal equipment, known as PPEs, when working with birds, such as chickens. PC: Screen grab from CDC website

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has detected H5 avian influenza for the first time in Hawaiʻi, finding it at a wastewater sampling site on Oʻahu. The department is investigating possible sources of the specimen collected on Nov. 7. Test results were received Tuesday.

Wastewater sampling is routinely performed across Hawaiʻi as part of ongoing surveillance for infectious diseases including avian influenza. H5N1, also called Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, is one type of H5 avian influenza.

Whether this detection is HPAI is unable to be determined from wastewater testing, according to the department. The wastewater testing signals the need for further investigation to determine whether this detection is H5N1-related. It’s also an opportunity to reinforce prevention measures, particularly among persons at increased risk of exposure.

H5N1 has been spreading among birds and mammals, leading to a nationwide outbreak. Human cases have been reported among those working closely with infected animals. There is no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission of H5N1 in the United States.

To date, Hawaiʻi has been the only state without H5N1 avian influenza detected in birds or animals. There are no reports of human or animal H5N1 cases in Hawaiʻi and the overall risk of H5N1 to Oʻahu and state residents remains low.

The Department of Health, in partnership with federal agriculture and wildlife partners, will continue to support further investigation, prevention and public health surveillance efforts.

While the current risk of transmission to Hawaiʻi residents is low, the department encourages residents to follow these best practices when around animals or when consuming animal products:

In general, do not touch birds, livestock or wild animals that are sick or dead without personal protective equipment.

Residents are encouraged to report sick pets to their veterinarian. In addition, please contact the Animal Industry Division at Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture at 808-483-7106, Monday to Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or 808-837-8092 during non-business hours and holidays to report multiple or unusual illnesses or deaths in poultry, livestock or wild birds or animals.

Do not touch or consume raw milk or raw milk products, especially from animals with confirmed or suspected avian influenza infection. Pasteurized milk products are safe.

Contact the Department of Health without delay at 808-586-4586 if you develop symptoms of avian influenza and have been in close contact with sick or dead animals. Symptoms of avian influenza may include fever, cough, sore throat and conjunctivitis. Antiviral flu treatment is available and recommended as soon as possible for people with suspected or confirmed avian influenza infection.

