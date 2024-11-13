Maui Prep brings “Elf the Musical Jr” to the stage, Nov. 15-17

Maui Prep’s adaption of “Elf the Musical Jr” takes the stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. PC: Maui Preparatory Academy

Adapted from the classic Christmas film of the same title, “Elf The Musical Jr” arrives at Maui Preparatory Academy’s Bozich Center just in time to kick off the holiday season.

The musical theater performance features a cast of more than 50 Maui Prep second to sixth graders under the direction of director Kristi Scott, musical director Katrina Thompson and choreographer Nathalie Smith.

Tickets start at $10. Visit mauiprep.org/arts to be directed to the virtual box office or buy tickets in person prior to each show.

Showtimes are:

Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. (Please be seated by 6:45 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. (Please be seated by 1:45 p.m.)

Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. (Please be seated by 6:45 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. (Please be seated by 1:45 p.m.)

Story summary: Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Pre-show meals and concessions are available for purchase beginning one hour prior to showtime. Maui Prep is located at 4910 Honoapi’ilani Highway in Nāpili.