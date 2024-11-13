New Kahului Transit Center to open Nov. 20

New Kahului Transit Center. PC: County of Maui.

The new Maui Bus Kahului Transit Center is set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at 18 Vevau St., near Kahului Public Library and fronting Kahului Lani Apartment Complex. All Maui Bus services currently operating from Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will relocate to the new Kahului Transit Center. The final day of service at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.

The announcement comes more than three years after it broke ground in February 2021, and reported delays in project completion.

Changes to the Maui Bus Fixed Route Service are as follows:

All Maui Bus fixed routes will have minor time changes. Most bus stops will be a few minutes earlier than the current schedule, so riders should check the updated schedule for estimated pickup times at a designated stop.

The Kīhei Islander and the Kīhei Villager will increase later service by one additional trip in the evenings: Adding an 8:30 p.m. departure from Kahului Transit Center and returning at 10:30 p.m. Adding a 9 p.m. departure from Māʻalaea Harbor Village and returning at 9:55 p.m. An 8:30 p.m. departure from Queen Kaʻahumanu Center was previously added to the West Maui Express route to Lahaina/Kaʻanapali and will also continue from the Kahului Transit Center.

The Waihee Villager will not be servicing Kea Street/South Papa Avenue/Wahinepiʻo Avenue bus stops.

The Maui Bus ADA Paratransit Service will have later hours of service available in the evenings from Central Maui to Lahaina and Kīhei.

Maui Bus general fares are $2 per boarding or $4 for a daily pass. Monthly passes and fare-free rates are also available.

The Maui Bus schedule that takes effect Nov. 20 is available on the County website at www.mauicounty.gov/bus under Bus Route Updates. Riders are able to track their bus in real time and receive arrival predictions using the Maui Bus app, available on iOS and Android or at mauibus.org.

For more information, call the Maui County Department of Transportation at 808-270-7511 or email public.transit@mauicounty.gov.