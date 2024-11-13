The Westin Maui’s Ulu Kitchen brings Merriman’s modern Hawai‘i Regional Cuisine to the shores of Kā‘anapali Beach























The Westin Maui Resort & Spa Kā‘anapali welcomes Ulu Kitchen by Merriman, a new oceanfront dining experience from iconic Chef Peter Merriman’s Handcrafted Restaurants. Ulu Kitchen by Merriman pays homage to Hawai‘i’s rich culinary heritage, blending old-fashioned Hawaiian hospitality with innovative, locally-sourced dishes, all in a stunning setting overlooking Kā‘anapali Beach.

As a chef-driven concept led by the classically-trained, award-winning Merriman, Ulu Kitchen’s dedication to showcasing Hawai‘i’s breadth of local offerings is evident in every detail of the menu. Breakfast options range from lighter fare like a Greek Yogurt Bowl and Avocado Toast, to sweet options like the Monkeypod Mai Tai Flapjacks which incorporates Merriman’s famous lilikoi foam. Diners also enjoy local twists on breakfast classics like Hawaiian Chilaquiles with kalua pork and a house made ancho chile salsa. Fan favorite “The Cure” is an innovation on the classic local noodle dish saimin, and features a comforting blend of Sun noodles, red chili chicken broth, kalua pork, poached egg, bok choy and other local veggies.



















At dinner, starter highlights include Grilled Tako Escargot – an update on the classic dish using tako (octopus) – Ahi Tuna Sashimi, Coconut Corn Chowder and more. For the entrees, diners are treated to the best of the land and sea with specialties such as Lobster Ravioli, Macadamia Nut Fresh Fish, Maui Nui Venison, Filet Mignon and more. Guests can also enjoy craft cocktails like the signature Monkeypod Mai Tai and Liliko‘i Whiskey Sour, alongside a curated selection of wines and locally brewed beers.



















Ulu Kitchen by Merriman offers diners two settings to enjoy their meal. The bright, airy indoor dining room blends modern elegance with the charm of a classic Hawai‘i beachfront restaurant. Diners can also opt for the expansive outdoor deck with views of Kā‘anapali Beach.

“We are proud to partner with Chef Peter Merriman and Handcrafted Restaurants to bring Ulu Kitchen to life,” said Josh Hargrove, general manager of The Westin Maui. “Merriman’s passion for local ingredients and culinary excellence aligns perfectly with our resort’s commitment to providing our guests with authentic and memorable experiences that are rooted in the place, people and culture of the islands.”

“This is a destination to gather and enjoy – and we’ve seen an equal amount of interest from both locals and visitors alike,” he added.

Ulu Kitchen is proud to offer a 20% kama‘āina discount to Hawai‘i residents – one of the best deals in all of West Maui for locals. In addition, its happy hour from 3–5 p.m. offers food and drink deals like discounted culinary cocktails, $10 appetizers, discounted local beers, and a diverse wine by the glass menu.

“We are proud to launch Handcrafted Restaurant’s newest concept, and are pleased to be located at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa as our company values and goals are aligned for a great partnership,” said Tim Grant, general manager and partner of Ulu Kitchen by Merriman.

For the holiday season Ulu Kitchen will be offering a Thanksgiving harvest plate, as well as unique special items to commemorate the holiday celebration.

