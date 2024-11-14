Deadline for online feedback on Lahaina Long-Term Recovery Plan draft is Friday, Nov. 15

Online feedback on the draft of the County of Maui’s Long-Term Recovery Plan for Lahaina is currently open on www.MauiRecovers.org/lahaina. The deadline to submit feedback is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

The draft Long-Term Recovery Plan comprises 28 primary projects and 12 appendix projects covering key areas of recovery: Community Planning, Economic Recovery, Health and Social Services, Housing, Infrastructure, and Natural and Cultural Resources.

In addition to sharing feedback, residents can view details on all 40 projects as well as download a PDF of the full draft plan at www.MauiRecovers.org/lahaina.

In addition to the opportunity to provide online feedback, two open houses were held last month highlighting 20 of the projects and providing the opportunity for Lahaina community members to ask County and State officials questions pertaining to their departments’ projects.

Feedback from the online questionnaire and in-person open houses will be used to inform the final Long-Term Recovery Plan, which will be released by the end of the year. It is important to note that the Long-Term Recovery Plan is a living document and will be open to amendments over time as needed.

For more information, visit www.MauiRecovers.org/lahaina.