Kūpuna wildfire survivors eligible for affordable housing initiative

Kūpuna impacted by the August 2023 wildfires are eligible for low-income senior housing in an initiative launched by the nonprofit J. Walter Cameron Center in response to the island’s post-disaster housing crisis.

The Nā Hale Kūpuna Project is coordinated by Maui County’s Community Development Block Grant office. It’s funded by the CDBG office and CARES Act money.

The project offers seven long-term condominium units in West, Central and South Maui. The one- and two-bedroom units provide stable housing for households of one to five people.

To qualify for a unit, the primary applicant must meet eligibility requirements. These include being at least 62 years old, having had a primary residence in Lahaina at the time of the wildfires and demonstrating that fire damage rendered the residence uninhabitable. Additionally, households must have a combined gross annual income at or below 80% of the area median income.

“The Nā Hale Kūpuna Project is committed to supporting our seniors who were impacted by the wildfires by providing safe, affordable housing in their community,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “This initiative will provide relief and stability for our aging population and ensure our kūpuna are cared for during this difficult time.”

J. Walter Cameron Center Executive Director Cesar Gaxiola said numerous individuals and agencies played a role in creating the program.

“We are deeply grateful for the many agencies whose collaborative efforts and unwavering support have turned vision into reality for the seniors who will benefit from this new housing option,” he said.

Applications are being accepted from Dec. 3 through Dec. 20. Appointments for application submission must be made in advance by calling 808-244-5546 or scheduling online at https://jwcameroncenter.org. The application process includes income verification, background checks and documentation of primary residence as of Aug. 8, 2023. Each adult in the household must attend the appointment to complete the necessary forms.

All applications will be evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis. Acceptance of an application does not guarantee eligibility or selection. Eligible applications will be sorted by household size, preferred location and specific accessibility needs, with selected applicants invited to view and accept a unit.

Program Highlights:

Affordable rent: Rent is capped at 30% of gross household income, with minimum rents of $300 for one-bedroom units and $400 for two-bedroom units.

Lease terms: Leases are for 12 months, with an option to extend.

Pets and assistance animals: Some units allow pets, and all units accept registered assistance dogs.

Utilities and security deposit: Tenants are responsible for utilities not included in rent. A security deposit equivalent to one month’s rent is required. Additional pet deposits may apply, excluding registered assistance animals.

For more information about eligibility and the application process, visit https://jwcameroncenter.org or contact the Nā Hale Kūpuna Project at 808-244-5546.

The Nā Hale Kūpuna Project provides affordable, long-term housing options for senior residents impacted by the Maui wildfires. As part of a community-focused initiative led by Maui County and funded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program. The project is dedicated to ensuring equitable and accessible housing for vulnerable populations.