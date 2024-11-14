Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee panel members sought
Nominations are being accepted through Dec. 23 to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. The committee advises the Secretary of Commerce on all marine life matters that are the responsibility of the US Department of Commerce.
The panel researches, evaluates and provides advice and recommendations to the secretary and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on agency policies, activities, science, conservation and regulatory programs critical to the mission and goals of NOAA Fisheries.
Committee members are highly qualified, diverse individuals with experience in:
- Commercial, recreational, aquaculture, tribal, indigenous and non-commercial fisheries and businesses
- Seafood industry, including processing, marketing, restaurants and related industries
- Marine, ecosystems or protected resources management and conservation
- Human dimensions, social sciences and economic issues associated with marine resources and working waterfronts
Nominees should possess expertise in one of these areas. They may be from:
- Tribes or indigenous groups
- Environmental organizations
- Academia
- Consumer groups
- Other marine life interest groups
A diverse membership ensures that the committee has the expertise needed to consider the breadth of NOAA’s mission and the committee’s responsibilities.
Nominees must be able to commit to two in-person annual meetings and year-round subcommittee work. Membership is balanced geographically across all US geographic regions, including the Western Pacific and Caribbean. NOAA also considers the ethnic, racial and gender diversity and various abilities of the United States population. Individuals serve for a term of three years. Members may serve a second consecutive term, if re-appointed.
A member may not be a federal employee; a state official, their designee, or an appointed member of a regional fishery management council; a registered federal lobbyist; or agent of a foreign principal. All members serve voluntarily and service is without pay. However, all travel and related expenses to attend meetings are reimbursed.
The committee functions solely as an advisory body complying fully with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.