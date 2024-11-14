Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee panel members sought

Fish are available for sale at a seafood stall at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market in San Diego. Nominations are being sought by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. PC: Ron Batcher

Nominations are being accepted through Dec. 23 to fill vacancies on the Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee. The committee advises the Secretary of Commerce on all marine life matters that are the responsibility of the US Department of Commerce.

The panel researches, evaluates and provides advice and recommendations to the secretary and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on agency policies, activities, science, conservation and regulatory programs critical to the mission and goals of NOAA Fisheries.

Committee members are highly qualified, diverse individuals with experience in:

Commercial, recreational, aquaculture, tribal, indigenous and non-commercial fisheries and businesses

Seafood industry, including processing, marketing, restaurants and related industries

Marine, ecosystems or protected resources management and conservation

Human dimensions, social sciences and economic issues associated with marine resources and working waterfronts

Nominees should possess expertise in one of these areas. They may be from:

Tribes or indigenous groups

Environmental organizations

Academia

Consumer groups

Other marine life interest groups

A diverse membership ensures that the committee has the expertise needed to consider the breadth of NOAA’s mission and the committee’s responsibilities.

Nominees must be able to commit to two in-person annual meetings and year-round subcommittee work. Membership is balanced geographically across all US geographic regions, including the Western Pacific and Caribbean. NOAA also considers the ethnic, racial and gender diversity and various abilities of the United States population. Individuals serve for a term of three years. Members may serve a second consecutive term, if re-appointed.

A member may not be a federal employee; a state official, their designee, or an appointed member of a regional fishery management council; a registered federal lobbyist; or agent of a foreign principal. All members serve voluntarily and service is without pay. However, all travel and related expenses to attend meetings are reimbursed.

The committee functions solely as an advisory body complying fully with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.