Maui Surf Forecast for November 15, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|7-10
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A long-period northwest (320-330) swell will continue trending down and shift to a more northerly direction (340-360) through Friday. Surf heights will decrease further into the weekend and get minor bumps from small reinforcing northwest swells. Long range models show the potential for a larger north (360) swell by the middle through the latter half of next week.
Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will hold through the weekend due to the strong trade winds. A High Surf Advisory for exposed east facing shores is in effect through Saturday. Surf heights should gradually decrease next week as trade wind speeds decrease.
Surf heights along south facing shores remains small through the period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
