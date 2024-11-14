Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 15, 2024

November 14, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
7-10
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
7-10
8-12
8-12
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:08 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:21 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:33 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period northwest (320-330) swell will continue trending down and shift to a more northerly direction (340-360) through Friday. Surf heights will decrease further into the weekend and get minor bumps from small reinforcing northwest swells. Long range models show the potential for a larger north (360) swell by the middle through the latter half of next week. 


Rough and choppy surf along east facing shores will hold through the weekend due to the strong trade winds. A High Surf Advisory for exposed east facing shores is in effect through Saturday. Surf heights should gradually decrease next week as trade wind speeds decrease. 


Surf heights along south facing shores remains small through the period. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
