Red Flag Warning on Friday for leeward areas of all islands

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for leeward areas of all islands from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. This replaces an earlier announcement of a Fire Weather Watch.

The forecast is calling for a combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong trade winds, creating critical fire weather conditions for leeward sections of the state on Friday.

Winds will blow from the east at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Relative humidity will be as low as 40-45%, according to the NWS.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts,” the NWS reports.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly.

For actions you can take to protect life and property from wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home