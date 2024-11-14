Schatz calls for more federal disaster aid for Maui wildfire survivors

With the balance of power in Washington shifting into the hands of Republicans and incoming President Donald Trump, Hawai‘i Democratic US Sen. Brian Schatz appealed to Senate colleagues to prioritize passage of a disaster aid funding for long-term relief of Maui wildfire survivors.

Schatz said Lahaina residents have a long road to recovery since last year’s tragic fires and the range of outstanding needs, including rebuilding homes, small businesses, schools and other critical infrastructure. To help survivors recover in the months ahead, Schatz stressed the need to pass flexible, long-term assistance in the form of Community Development Block Grant Disaster Relief funding.

“While a strong federal response to the fires has helped complete the cleanup process ahead of schedule, much more help – and a different kind of help – will be needed in this next phase of recovery,” Schatz said. “As cleanup gives way to rebuilding, survivors will need significant financial assistance over a period of months and years. Building a home, building a store, building a community takes time and it takes resources. These things don’t magically appear overnight nor do they happen without enormous investments. Which is why it’s essential that Congress, as part of any forthcoming disaster aid package, includes flexible, long-term assistance.”

Schatz said: “Survivors in Lahaina and in more than 20 other states aren’t asking for a miracle. All they want is to return to life as they knew it. To go to work, to drop their kids off at school, to come back to a home of their own. A life of stability and safety and security. And to do that, they need our help. They need Congress to do the thing we’ve always done, which is to show up for survivors and stick with them for as long as they need help. It’s my understanding that the administration will, in the coming days, submit to Congress an updated request of disaster needs. And I want to be very clear that we cannot and must not leave town for the holidays next month without passing the long-term relief that survivors need and deserve. This is not optional. We need to get this done.”