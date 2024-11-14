Veterans honored for military service during program at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao

Veterans Day program at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao. (11.11.24) County of Maui photos



















Veterans were honored for their military service during a Veterans Day program Monday at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

The ceremony include the presentation of flowers at monuments for the Vietnam War, Korean War, World War I and World War II by members of the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Maui Division.

Sam Fevella of the Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282, which sponsored the program, paid tribute to members Richard Tavares Sr. and Danny Kanahele, who recently passed.

Maj. Keegan McCoy of the US Space Force 15 Space Surveillance Squadron was guest speaker.

Addressing veterans attending the program, Mayor Richard Bissen said, “Mahalo for your service, your courage and your unbreakable spirit. We are forever in your debt and today, we are proud to stand here in your honor.”

