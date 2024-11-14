Winners unchanged after 298 Maui voters cure deficiencies on ballots; gap in South Maui Council race narrowed to 97 votes

As of 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 2024, 298 Maui County voters cured deficiencies with their ballot envelopes, according to the Maui County Clerk’s office. All cured ballots were securely transported to the Counting Center, where elections personnel open the ballot envelopes, remove the secrecy sleeves, and prepared the ballots for scanning and counting. All of this work was done in the presence of official observers, according to the County Clerk.
Results were updated by the State Office of Elections at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 and are posted below. The slim margin in the South Maui Council race narrowed from 117 votes after the third printout to 97 votes in the final summary report, with incumbent Tom Cook defeating Kelly Takaya King.
“We are gratified by Maui County voters’ attention to this ‘cure’ process,” said Moana M. Lutey, Esq., County Clerk. “Many voters cured their ballot envelope issues prior to election day, and so their ballots were already counted. These additional cured ballot envelopes are the result of the diligent outreach efforts by dedicated County staff who immediately mailed voters, and followed up with emails and phone calls for voters who provided this information in their voter records.”
Voters can check the status of their ballots by visiting Hawaii.BallotTrax.net.
President and Vice President
(D) HARRIS, Kamala D.
For PRESIDENT
WALZ, Tim
For VICE PRESIDENT
313044 (59.9%)
(R) TRUMP, Donald J.
For PRESIDENT
VANCE, JD
For VICE PRESIDENT
193661 (37.1%)
(G) STEIN, Jill
For PRESIDENT
WARE, Rudolph
For VICE PRESIDENT
4387 (0.8%)
(L) OLIVER, Chase
For PRESIDENT
TER MAAT, Mike
For VICE PRESIDENT
2733 (0.5%)
(SL) DE LA CRUZ, Claudia
For PRESIDENT
GARCIA, Karina
For VICE PRESIDENT
1940 (0.4%)
(S) SONSKI, Peter
For PRESIDENT
ONAK, Lauren
For VICE PRESIDENT
936 (0.2%)
Blank Votes
5010 (1.0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
525 (0.1%)
U.S. Senator
(D) HIRONO, Mazie K.
324194 (62.1%)
(R) MCDERMOTT, Bob
160075 (30.7%)
(W) BILLIONAIRE, Shelby Pikachu
9224 (1.8%)
(G) POHLMAN, Emma Jane Avila
8270 (1.6%)
Blank Votes
19772 (3.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
701 (0.1%)
U.S. Representative, Dist I
(D) CASE, Ed
164237 (65.3%)
(R) LARGEY, Patrick C.
64373 (25.6%)
Blank Votes
22669 (9.0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
153 (0.1%)
U.S. Representative, Dist II
(D) TOKUDA, Jill N.
166251 (61.4%)
(R) BOND, Steve
75471 (27.9%)
(L) TOMAN, Aaron
4497 (1.7%)
(N) MEYER, Randall Kelly
3937 (1.5%)
Blank Votes
20266 (7.5%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
382 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 3
(D) KANUHA, Dru Mamo
13112 (63.1%)
(R) SULLIVAN, Kurt (Sulli)
6273 (30.2%)
Blank Votes
1388 (6.7%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
15 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 6
(D) MCKELVEY, Angus L.K.
11528 (57.2%)
(R) WALKER, Sheila
6904 (34.3%)
Blank Votes
1577 (7.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
145 (0.7%)
State Senator, Dist 7
(D) DECOITE, Lynn Pualani
15892 (66.4%)
(R) MACARAEG, Gabby
5930 (24.8%)
Blank Votes
2061 (8.6%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
37 (0.2%)
State Senator, Dist 12
(D) MORIWAKI, Sharon Y.
12789 (64.6%)
(R) DABBS, Shotaro
5380 (27.2%)
Blank Votes
1598 (8.1%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
24 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 16
(D) ELEFANTE, Brandon
16454 (69.6%)
(R) BEEKMAN, Pat
5906 (25.0%)
Blank Votes
1262 (5.3%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
17 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 18
(D) KIDANI, Michelle N.
13706 (61.7%)
(R) SVRCINA, Emil
6986 (31.5%)
Blank Votes
1510 (6.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
9 (0.0%)
State Senator, Dist 22
(R) DECORTE, Samantha
6859 (53.1%)
(D) GATES, Cedric Asuega
5725 (44.3%)
Blank Votes
319 (2.5%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
14 (0.1%)
State Senator, Dist 23
(R) AWA, Brenton
10594 (50.3%)
(D) SHAFER, Ben
9495 (45.1%)
Blank Votes
950 (4.5%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
21 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 3
(D) TODD, Christopher L.T.
5821 (61.1%)
(R) WILSON, Kanoa
2793 (29.3%)
(L) MARTIN, Austin D. (Shiloh)
276 (2.9%)
Blank Votes
629 (6.6%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
10 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 4
(D) ILAGAN, Greggor
6573 (66.3%)
(R) HO, Keikilani
2825 (28.5%)
Blank Votes
513 (5.2%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
10 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 5
(D) KAPELA, Jeanne
5737 (56.0%)
(R) OYAMA, Ashley
3466 (33.8%)
(L) FOGEL, Frederick F.
300 (2.9%)
Blank Votes
730 (7.1%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
16 (0.2%)
State Representative, Dist 6
(D) KAHALOA, Kirstin
6221 (55.3%)
(R) MADISON, Sylvie M.
3891 (34.6%)
Blank Votes
1123 (10.0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
5 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 7
(D) LOWEN, Nicole
4920 (52.2%)
(R) DALHOUSE, Timothy A. (Tim)
3953 (41.9%)
Blank Votes
548 (5.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
6 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 8
(D) TARNAS, David A.
6331 (59.4%)
(R) PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams
3822 (35.8%)
Blank Votes
505 (4.7%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
8 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 11
(D) AMATO, Terez (T.Amato)
6657 (57.4%)
(R) ACAIN, Aileen R. (Lily)
3521 (30.4%)
Blank Votes
1266 (10.9%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
150 (1.3%)
State Representative, Dist 12
(D) YAMASHITA, Kyle T.
7794 (59.6%)
(R) JOHNSON, Dan
3197 (24.4%)
(G) RYAN, Rita M.
841 (6.4%)
Blank Votes
1206 (9.2%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
46 (0.4%)
State Representative, Dist 13
(D) POEPOE, Mahina
7174 (65.6%)
(R) ADAM, Scott
2577 (23.6%)
Blank Votes
1170 (10.7%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
16 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 14
(D) COCHRAN, Elle
4303 (51.5%)
(R) ARMSTRONG, Kelly J.
3338 (39.9%)
Blank Votes
711 (8.5%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
8 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 15
(D) NAKAMURA, Nadine K.
6656 (64.7%)
(R) MORANZ, David A.
2692 (26.2%)
Blank Votes
933 (9.1%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
7 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 16
(D) EVSLIN, Luke A.
6479 (63.7%)
(R) YODER, Steve
2848 (28.0%)
Blank Votes
842 (8.3%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
6 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 17
(D) MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)
6450 (63.8%)
(R) JAUCH, Michael H.
2638 (26.1%)
Blank Votes
1010 (10.0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
5 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 20
(D) NAKADA GRANDINETTI, Tina
7556 (63.2%)
(R) SOLOMON, Corinne S.
3362 (28.1%)
Blank Votes
1033 (8.6%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
8 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 21
(D) SAYAMA, Jackson D.
8129 (71.5%)
(R) SEASHELL, Joelle
2491 (21.9%)
Blank Votes
747 (6.6%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
8 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 22
(D) GARRETT, Andrew Takuya
8427 (72.3%)
(R) IMAMURA, Jeffrey H.
2272 (19.5%)
Blank Votes
950 (8.1%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
8 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 24
(D) TAM, Adrian
5973 (62.5%)
(R) ANDERSON, Jillian T.
2862 (30.0%)
Blank Votes
711 (7.4%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
9 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 27
(D) TAKENOUCHI, Jenna
7928 (66.3%)
(R) LIM, Margaret U.
3501 (29.3%)
Blank Votes
513 (4.3%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
10 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 29
(D) HUSSEY, Ikaika Lardizabal
4068 (64.5%)
(R) KAAPU, Carole Kauhiwai
1944 (30.8%)
Blank Votes
285 (4.5%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
6 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 30
(D) TEMPLO, Shirley Ann Labadan
3397 (64.8%)
(R) AZINGA, P. M.
1515 (28.9%)
Blank Votes
329 (6.3%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
2 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 31
(D) ICHIYAMA, Linda
5579 (65.7%)
(R) VALDEZ, Nancy A.
2505 (29.5%)
Blank Votes
402 (4.7%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
5 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 32
(R) SHIMIZU, Garner Musashi
4596 (47.5%)
(D) AIU, Micah Pookela Kim
4518 (46.7%)
Blank Votes
549 (5.7%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
10 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 34
(D) TAKAYAMA, Gregg
6840 (64.4%)
(R) DUPIO, Gaius, II
3161 (29.8%)
Blank Votes
617 (5.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
4 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 37
(D) LA CHICA, Trish
8770 (63.0%)
(R) KAAUMOANA, Taylor
4066 (29.2%)
Blank Votes
1073 (7.7%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
12 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 38
(R) CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren
8776 (68.7%)
(D) OZAWA, Alexander Kekuanao’a
3418 (26.8%)
Blank Votes
566 (4.4%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
15 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 39
(R) PIERICK, Elijah
4712 (47.1%)
(D) ROSENLEE, Corey
4701 (46.9%)
Blank Votes
587 (5.9%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
13 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 40
(R) REYES ODA, Julie
4300 (49.4%)
(D) MARTINEZ, Rose
3836 (44.0%)
(W) ULUFANUA, Christian P.
253 (2.9%)
Blank Votes
310 (3.6%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
11 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 41
(R) ALCOS, David A., III
5474 (55.9%)
(D) CLARK, John H., III
3840 (39.2%)
Blank Votes
474 (4.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
11 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 42
(R) GARCIA, Diamond
4802 (54.4%)
(D) PARIS, Anthony Makana
3646 (41.3%)
Blank Votes
369 (4.2%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
18 (0.2%)
State Representative, Dist 45
(R) MURAOKA, Chris
3123 (48.4%)
(D) DESOTO, Desire Auguste
2914 (45.2%)
Blank Votes
406 (6.3%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
6 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 46
(D) PERRUSO, Amy A.
5432 (54.5%)
(R) GABRIEL, Daniel Michael
3943 (39.6%)
Blank Votes
586 (5.9%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
6 (0.1%)
State Representative, Dist 47
(D) QUINLAN, Sean
4616 (52.1%)
(R) AGUIRRE, John W. (Johnny)
3405 (38.4%)
Blank Votes
831 (9.4%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
4 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 48
(D) KITAGAWA, Lisa C.
8578 (70.9%)
(G) DAILY, Asheemo N. (Koda)
1791 (14.8%)
Blank Votes
1727 (14.3%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
6 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 49
(D) MATAYOSHI, Scot
7711 (68.6%)
(R) UBANDO, Josiah (BrahKruz)
2979 (26.5%)
Blank Votes
552 (4.9%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
3 (0.0%)
State Representative, Dist 50
(D) LEE, Mike
9791 (66.6%)
(R) CONNELLY, Timothy D.
4206 (28.6%)
Blank Votes
682 (4.6%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
14 (0.1%)
Molokai Resident Trustee
ALAPA, Luana
168781 (32.3%)
NIHIPALI, R. Kunani
118435 (22.7%)
Blank Votes
234466 (44.9%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
554 (0.1%)
Kauai Resident Trustee
AHUNA, Dan
160030 (30.6%)
LINDSEY, Laura A.
124541 (23.8%)
Blank Votes
237103 (45.4%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
562 (0.1%)
At-Large Trustee
AKINA, Keli’i
200554 (38.4%)
AHU ISA, Lei
125304 (24.0%)
Blank Votes
195807 (37.5%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
571 (0.1%)
Mayor
ALAMEDA, C. Kimo
44165 (52.8%)
ROTH, Mitch
35560 (42.5%)
Blank Votes
3897 (4.7%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
64 (0.1%)
Councilmember, Dist 5
KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt
4309 (50.5%)
RODENHURST, Ikaika
3265 (38.3%)
Blank Votes
944 (11.1%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
8 (0.1%)
Councilmember, Dist 9
HUSTACE, James E.
5182 (53.4%)
EVANS, Cindy
3726 (38.4%)
Blank Votes
793 (8.2%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
4 (0.0%)
Councilmember (South Maui)
COOK, Tom
26423 (41.6%)
KING, Kelly Takaya
26326 (41.4%)
Blank Votes
10750 (16.9%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
56 (0.1%)
Councilmember (West Maui)
PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile
34373 (54.1%)
ACQUINTAS, Lorien (Lolo)
14700 (23.1%)
Blank Votes
14453 (22.7%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
29 (0.0%)
Councilmember (Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu)
LEE, Alice L.
28246 (44.4%)
FORREST, James (Nahele)
22341 (35.2%)
Blank Votes
12930 (20.3%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
38 (0.1%)
Councilmember (Kahului)
KAMA, Tasha
27497 (43.3%)
KAMEKONA, Carol Lee
22137 (34.8%)
Blank Votes
13861 (21.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
60 (0.1%)
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)
UU-HODGINS, Nohe
27730 (43.6%)
BOONE, Nara
21767 (34.2%)
Blank Votes
14010 (22.0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
48 (0.1%)
Councilmember (Upcountry)
SUGIMURA, Yuki Lei Kashiwa
31765 (50.0%)
CRUZ, Jocelyn N.
18386 (28.9%)
Blank Votes
13364 (21.0%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
40 (0.1%)
Councilmember (Molokai)
RAWLINS-FERNANDEZ, Keani
27172 (42.8%)
PELE, John
21006 (33.1%)
Blank Votes
15335 (24.1%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
42 (0.1%)
Councilmember (East Maui)
SINENCI, Shane
40819 (64.2%)
Blank Votes
22736 (35.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember (Lanai)
JOHNSON, Gabe
39086 (61.5%)
Blank Votes
24469 (38.5%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
0 (0%)
Councilmember
CARVALHO, Bernard P., Jr.
15435 (7.2%)
RAPOZO, Mel
14403 (6.7%)
KANESHIRO, Arryl J.
13049 (6.1%)
BULOSAN, Addison
12385 (5.8%)
COWDEN, Felicia
12325 (5.8%)
KUALII, KipuKai
12276 (5.7%)
HOLLAND, Fern Anuenue
12041 (5.6%)
KAGAWA, Ross
11933 (5.6%)
DECOSTA, Billy D.
9977 (4.7%)
APILADO, Abe, Jr. (Aba-G)
5964 (2.8%)
KEAHIOLALO, W. Butch
5202 (2.4%)
CUMMINGS, Sherri
4160 (1.9%)
NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki)
3386 (1.6%)
THOMAS, Bart
3296 (1.5%)
Blank Votes
77696 (36.4%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
62 (0.0%)
Question #1
YES
268038 (51.3%)
NO
211142 (40.4%)
Blank Votes
40891 (7.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
2165 (0.4%)
Question #2
YES
316468 (60.6%)
NO
131729 (25.2%)
Blank Votes
73638 (14.1%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
401 (0.1%)
1. Hawai’i: County Council Vacancy in Office
YES
56218 (67.2%)
NO
16203 (19.4%)
Blank Votes
11196 (13.4%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
69 (0.1%)
2. Hawai’i: Mayoral Appointment of Department Heads
YES
58183 (69.5%)
NO
15230 (18.2%)
Blank Votes
10212 (12.2%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
61 (0.1%)
3. Hawai’i: Term of Office for the Cost of Government Commission
NO
42467 (50.7%)
YES
28951 (34.6%)
Blank Votes
12210 (14.6%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
58 (0.1%)
Maui: Salary Commission
YES
37152 (58.5%)
NO
16044 (25.2%)
Blank Votes
10306 (16.2%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
53 (0.1%)
Maui: Independent Staffing for Board of Ethics
YES
36628 (57.6%)
NO
16920 (26.6%)
Blank Votes
9929 (15.6%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
78 (0.1%)
Maui: Board and Commission Terms
NO
27396 (43.1%)
YES
25435 (40.0%)
Blank Votes
10668 (16.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
56 (0.1%)
Relating to Police Commission Investigations.
YES
20167 (66.0%)
NO
4924 (16.1%)
Blank Votes
5441 (17.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
34 (0.1%)
Relating to Cost Control Commission Reports.
YES
14212 (46.5%)
NO
10062 (32.9%)
Blank Votes
6268 (20.5%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
24 (0.1%)
Relating to the Public Access, Open Space & Natural Resources Preservation Fund.
YES
21418 (70.1%)
NO
3677 (12.0%)
Blank Votes
5448 (17.8%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
23 (0.1%)
Relating to Surety Bonds.
YES
15941 (52.2%)
NO
7890 (25.8%)
Blank Votes
6702 (21.9%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
33 (0.1%)
Relating to Ex-officio Youth Position on County Boards and Commissions.
YES
17329 (56.7%)
NO
7285 (23.8%)
Blank Votes
5924 (19.4%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
28 (0.1%)
Charter Question #1
YES
177868 (51.6%)
NO
130969 (38.0%)
Blank Votes
35215 (10.2%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
359 (0.1%)
Charter Question #2
YES
232152 (67.4%)
NO
72038 (20.9%)
Blank Votes
39953 (11.6%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
268 (0.1%)
Charter Question #3
YES
201000 (58.4%)
NO
105626 (30.7%)
Blank Votes
37463 (10.9%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
322 (0.1%)
Charter Question #4
YES
284531 (82.6%)
NO
30469 (8.8%)
Blank Votes
29037 (8.4%)
Invalid Votes
0 (0%)
Over Votes
374 (0.1%)
