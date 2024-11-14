Winners unchanged after 298 Maui voters cure deficiencies on ballots; gap in South Maui Council race narrowed to 97 votes

File photo by Wendy Osher.

As of 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 2024, 298 Maui County voters cured deficiencies with their ballot envelopes, according to the Maui County Clerk’s office. All cured ballots were securely transported to the Counting Center, where elections personnel open the ballot envelopes, remove the secrecy sleeves, and prepared the ballots for scanning and counting. All of this work was done in the presence of official observers, according to the County Clerk.

Results were updated by the State Office of Elections at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 and are posted below. The slim margin in the South Maui Council race narrowed from 117 votes after the third printout to 97 votes in the final summary report, with incumbent Tom Cook defeating Kelly Takaya King.

“We are gratified by Maui County voters’ attention to this ‘cure’ process,” said Moana M. Lutey, Esq., County Clerk. “Many voters cured their ballot envelope issues prior to election day, and so their ballots were already counted. These additional cured ballot envelopes are the result of the diligent outreach efforts by dedicated County staff who immediately mailed voters, and followed up with emails and phone calls for voters who provided this information in their voter records.”

Voters can check the status of their ballots by visiting Hawaii.BallotTrax.net.

President and Vice President (D) HARRIS, Kamala D. For PRESIDENT WALZ, Tim For VICE PRESIDENT 313044 (59.9%) (R) TRUMP, Donald J. For PRESIDENT VANCE, JD For VICE PRESIDENT 193661 (37.1%) (G) STEIN, Jill For PRESIDENT WARE, Rudolph For VICE PRESIDENT 4387 (0.8%) (L) OLIVER, Chase For PRESIDENT TER MAAT, Mike For VICE PRESIDENT 2733 (0.5%) (SL) DE LA CRUZ, Claudia For PRESIDENT GARCIA, Karina For VICE PRESIDENT 1940 (0.4%) (S) SONSKI, Peter For PRESIDENT ONAK, Lauren For VICE PRESIDENT 936 (0.2%) Blank Votes 5010 (1.0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 525 (0.1%)

U.S. Senator (D) HIRONO, Mazie K. 324194 (62.1%) (R) MCDERMOTT, Bob 160075 (30.7%) (W) BILLIONAIRE, Shelby Pikachu 9224 (1.8%) (G) POHLMAN, Emma Jane Avila 8270 (1.6%) Blank Votes 19772 (3.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 701 (0.1%)

U.S. Representative, Dist I (D) CASE, Ed 164237 (65.3%) (R) LARGEY, Patrick C. 64373 (25.6%) Blank Votes 22669 (9.0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 153 (0.1%)

U.S. Representative, Dist II (D) TOKUDA, Jill N. 166251 (61.4%) (R) BOND, Steve 75471 (27.9%) (L) TOMAN, Aaron 4497 (1.7%) (N) MEYER, Randall Kelly 3937 (1.5%) Blank Votes 20266 (7.5%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 382 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 3 (D) KANUHA, Dru Mamo 13112 (63.1%) (R) SULLIVAN, Kurt (Sulli) 6273 (30.2%) Blank Votes 1388 (6.7%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 15 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 6 (D) MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. 11528 (57.2%) (R) WALKER, Sheila 6904 (34.3%) Blank Votes 1577 (7.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 145 (0.7%)

State Senator, Dist 7 (D) DECOITE, Lynn Pualani 15892 (66.4%) (R) MACARAEG, Gabby 5930 (24.8%) Blank Votes 2061 (8.6%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 37 (0.2%)

State Senator, Dist 12 (D) MORIWAKI, Sharon Y. 12789 (64.6%) (R) DABBS, Shotaro 5380 (27.2%) Blank Votes 1598 (8.1%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 24 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 16 (D) ELEFANTE, Brandon 16454 (69.6%) (R) BEEKMAN, Pat 5906 (25.0%) Blank Votes 1262 (5.3%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 17 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 18 (D) KIDANI, Michelle N. 13706 (61.7%) (R) SVRCINA, Emil 6986 (31.5%) Blank Votes 1510 (6.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 9 (0.0%)

State Senator, Dist 22 (R) DECORTE, Samantha 6859 (53.1%) (D) GATES, Cedric Asuega 5725 (44.3%) Blank Votes 319 (2.5%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 14 (0.1%)

State Senator, Dist 23 (R) AWA, Brenton 10594 (50.3%) (D) SHAFER, Ben 9495 (45.1%) Blank Votes 950 (4.5%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 21 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 3 (D) TODD, Christopher L.T. 5821 (61.1%) (R) WILSON, Kanoa 2793 (29.3%) (L) MARTIN, Austin D. (Shiloh) 276 (2.9%) Blank Votes 629 (6.6%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 10 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 4 (D) ILAGAN, Greggor 6573 (66.3%) (R) HO, Keikilani 2825 (28.5%) Blank Votes 513 (5.2%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 10 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 5 (D) KAPELA, Jeanne 5737 (56.0%) (R) OYAMA, Ashley 3466 (33.8%) (L) FOGEL, Frederick F. 300 (2.9%) Blank Votes 730 (7.1%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 16 (0.2%)

State Representative, Dist 6 (D) KAHALOA, Kirstin 6221 (55.3%) (R) MADISON, Sylvie M. 3891 (34.6%) Blank Votes 1123 (10.0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 5 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 7 (D) LOWEN, Nicole 4920 (52.2%) (R) DALHOUSE, Timothy A. (Tim) 3953 (41.9%) Blank Votes 548 (5.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 6 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 8 (D) TARNAS, David A. 6331 (59.4%) (R) PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams 3822 (35.8%) Blank Votes 505 (4.7%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 8 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 11 (D) AMATO, Terez (T.Amato) 6657 (57.4%) (R) ACAIN, Aileen R. (Lily) 3521 (30.4%) Blank Votes 1266 (10.9%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 150 (1.3%)

State Representative, Dist 12 (D) YAMASHITA, Kyle T. 7794 (59.6%) (R) JOHNSON, Dan 3197 (24.4%) (G) RYAN, Rita M. 841 (6.4%) Blank Votes 1206 (9.2%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 46 (0.4%)

State Representative, Dist 13 (D) POEPOE, Mahina 7174 (65.6%) (R) ADAM, Scott 2577 (23.6%) Blank Votes 1170 (10.7%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 16 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 14 (D) COCHRAN, Elle 4303 (51.5%) (R) ARMSTRONG, Kelly J. 3338 (39.9%) Blank Votes 711 (8.5%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 8 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 15 (D) NAKAMURA, Nadine K. 6656 (64.7%) (R) MORANZ, David A. 2692 (26.2%) Blank Votes 933 (9.1%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 7 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 16 (D) EVSLIN, Luke A. 6479 (63.7%) (R) YODER, Steve 2848 (28.0%) Blank Votes 842 (8.3%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 6 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 17 (D) MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee) 6450 (63.8%) (R) JAUCH, Michael H. 2638 (26.1%) Blank Votes 1010 (10.0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 5 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 20 (D) NAKADA GRANDINETTI, Tina 7556 (63.2%) (R) SOLOMON, Corinne S. 3362 (28.1%) Blank Votes 1033 (8.6%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 8 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 21 (D) SAYAMA, Jackson D. 8129 (71.5%) (R) SEASHELL, Joelle 2491 (21.9%) Blank Votes 747 (6.6%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 8 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 22 (D) GARRETT, Andrew Takuya 8427 (72.3%) (R) IMAMURA, Jeffrey H. 2272 (19.5%) Blank Votes 950 (8.1%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 8 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 24 (D) TAM, Adrian 5973 (62.5%) (R) ANDERSON, Jillian T. 2862 (30.0%) Blank Votes 711 (7.4%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 9 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 27 (D) TAKENOUCHI, Jenna 7928 (66.3%) (R) LIM, Margaret U. 3501 (29.3%) Blank Votes 513 (4.3%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 10 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 29 (D) HUSSEY, Ikaika Lardizabal 4068 (64.5%) (R) KAAPU, Carole Kauhiwai 1944 (30.8%) Blank Votes 285 (4.5%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 6 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 30 (D) TEMPLO, Shirley Ann Labadan 3397 (64.8%) (R) AZINGA, P. M. 1515 (28.9%) Blank Votes 329 (6.3%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 2 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 31 (D) ICHIYAMA, Linda 5579 (65.7%) (R) VALDEZ, Nancy A. 2505 (29.5%) Blank Votes 402 (4.7%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 5 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 32 (R) SHIMIZU, Garner Musashi 4596 (47.5%) (D) AIU, Micah Pookela Kim 4518 (46.7%) Blank Votes 549 (5.7%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 10 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 34 (D) TAKAYAMA, Gregg 6840 (64.4%) (R) DUPIO, Gaius, II 3161 (29.8%) Blank Votes 617 (5.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 4 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 37 (D) LA CHICA, Trish 8770 (63.0%) (R) KAAUMOANA, Taylor 4066 (29.2%) Blank Votes 1073 (7.7%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 12 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 38 (R) CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren 8776 (68.7%) (D) OZAWA, Alexander Kekuanao’a 3418 (26.8%) Blank Votes 566 (4.4%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 15 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 39 (R) PIERICK, Elijah 4712 (47.1%) (D) ROSENLEE, Corey 4701 (46.9%) Blank Votes 587 (5.9%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 13 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 40 (R) REYES ODA, Julie 4300 (49.4%) (D) MARTINEZ, Rose 3836 (44.0%) (W) ULUFANUA, Christian P. 253 (2.9%) Blank Votes 310 (3.6%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 11 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 41 (R) ALCOS, David A., III 5474 (55.9%) (D) CLARK, John H., III 3840 (39.2%) Blank Votes 474 (4.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 11 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 42 (R) GARCIA, Diamond 4802 (54.4%) (D) PARIS, Anthony Makana 3646 (41.3%) Blank Votes 369 (4.2%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 18 (0.2%)

State Representative, Dist 45 (R) MURAOKA, Chris 3123 (48.4%) (D) DESOTO, Desire Auguste 2914 (45.2%) Blank Votes 406 (6.3%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 6 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 46 (D) PERRUSO, Amy A. 5432 (54.5%) (R) GABRIEL, Daniel Michael 3943 (39.6%) Blank Votes 586 (5.9%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 6 (0.1%)

State Representative, Dist 47 (D) QUINLAN, Sean 4616 (52.1%) (R) AGUIRRE, John W. (Johnny) 3405 (38.4%) Blank Votes 831 (9.4%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 4 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 48 (D) KITAGAWA, Lisa C. 8578 (70.9%) (G) DAILY, Asheemo N. (Koda) 1791 (14.8%) Blank Votes 1727 (14.3%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 6 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 49 (D) MATAYOSHI, Scot 7711 (68.6%) (R) UBANDO, Josiah (BrahKruz) 2979 (26.5%) Blank Votes 552 (4.9%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 3 (0.0%)

State Representative, Dist 50 (D) LEE, Mike 9791 (66.6%) (R) CONNELLY, Timothy D. 4206 (28.6%) Blank Votes 682 (4.6%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 14 (0.1%)

Molokai Resident Trustee ALAPA, Luana 168781 (32.3%) NIHIPALI, R. Kunani 118435 (22.7%) Blank Votes 234466 (44.9%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 554 (0.1%)

Kauai Resident Trustee AHUNA, Dan 160030 (30.6%) LINDSEY, Laura A. 124541 (23.8%) Blank Votes 237103 (45.4%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 562 (0.1%)

At-Large Trustee AKINA, Keli’i 200554 (38.4%) AHU ISA, Lei 125304 (24.0%) Blank Votes 195807 (37.5%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 571 (0.1%)

Mayor ALAMEDA, C. Kimo 44165 (52.8%) ROTH, Mitch 35560 (42.5%) Blank Votes 3897 (4.7%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 64 (0.1%)

Councilmember, Dist 5 KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt 4309 (50.5%) RODENHURST, Ikaika 3265 (38.3%) Blank Votes 944 (11.1%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 8 (0.1%)

Councilmember, Dist 9 HUSTACE, James E. 5182 (53.4%) EVANS, Cindy 3726 (38.4%) Blank Votes 793 (8.2%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 4 (0.0%)

Councilmember (South Maui) COOK, Tom 26423 (41.6%) KING, Kelly Takaya 26326 (41.4%) Blank Votes 10750 (16.9%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 56 (0.1%)

Councilmember (West Maui) PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile 34373 (54.1%) ACQUINTAS, Lorien (Lolo) 14700 (23.1%) Blank Votes 14453 (22.7%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 29 (0.0%)

Councilmember (Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu) LEE, Alice L. 28246 (44.4%) FORREST, James (Nahele) 22341 (35.2%) Blank Votes 12930 (20.3%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 38 (0.1%)

Councilmember (Kahului) KAMA, Tasha 27497 (43.3%) KAMEKONA, Carol Lee 22137 (34.8%) Blank Votes 13861 (21.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 60 (0.1%)

Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia) UU-HODGINS, Nohe 27730 (43.6%) BOONE, Nara 21767 (34.2%) Blank Votes 14010 (22.0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 48 (0.1%)

Councilmember (Upcountry) SUGIMURA, Yuki Lei Kashiwa 31765 (50.0%) CRUZ, Jocelyn N. 18386 (28.9%) Blank Votes 13364 (21.0%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 40 (0.1%)

Councilmember (Molokai) RAWLINS-FERNANDEZ, Keani 27172 (42.8%) PELE, John 21006 (33.1%) Blank Votes 15335 (24.1%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 42 (0.1%)

Councilmember (East Maui) SINENCI, Shane 40819 (64.2%) Blank Votes 22736 (35.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember (Lanai) JOHNSON, Gabe 39086 (61.5%) Blank Votes 24469 (38.5%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 0 (0%)

Councilmember CARVALHO, Bernard P., Jr. 15435 (7.2%) RAPOZO, Mel 14403 (6.7%) KANESHIRO, Arryl J. 13049 (6.1%) BULOSAN, Addison 12385 (5.8%) COWDEN, Felicia 12325 (5.8%) KUALII, KipuKai 12276 (5.7%) HOLLAND, Fern Anuenue 12041 (5.6%) KAGAWA, Ross 11933 (5.6%) DECOSTA, Billy D. 9977 (4.7%) APILADO, Abe, Jr. (Aba-G) 5964 (2.8%) KEAHIOLALO, W. Butch 5202 (2.4%) CUMMINGS, Sherri 4160 (1.9%) NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki) 3386 (1.6%) THOMAS, Bart 3296 (1.5%) Blank Votes 77696 (36.4%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 62 (0.0%)

Question #1 YES 268038 (51.3%) NO 211142 (40.4%) Blank Votes 40891 (7.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 2165 (0.4%)

Question #2 YES 316468 (60.6%) NO 131729 (25.2%) Blank Votes 73638 (14.1%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 401 (0.1%)

1. Hawai’i: County Council Vacancy in Office YES 56218 (67.2%) NO 16203 (19.4%) Blank Votes 11196 (13.4%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 69 (0.1%)

2. Hawai’i: Mayoral Appointment of Department Heads YES 58183 (69.5%) NO 15230 (18.2%) Blank Votes 10212 (12.2%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 61 (0.1%)

3. Hawai’i: Term of Office for the Cost of Government Commission NO 42467 (50.7%) YES 28951 (34.6%) Blank Votes 12210 (14.6%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 58 (0.1%)

Maui: Salary Commission YES 37152 (58.5%) NO 16044 (25.2%) Blank Votes 10306 (16.2%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 53 (0.1%)

Maui: Independent Staffing for Board of Ethics YES 36628 (57.6%) NO 16920 (26.6%) Blank Votes 9929 (15.6%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 78 (0.1%)

Maui: Board and Commission Terms NO 27396 (43.1%) YES 25435 (40.0%) Blank Votes 10668 (16.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 56 (0.1%)

Relating to Police Commission Investigations. YES 20167 (66.0%) NO 4924 (16.1%) Blank Votes 5441 (17.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 34 (0.1%)

Relating to Cost Control Commission Reports. YES 14212 (46.5%) NO 10062 (32.9%) Blank Votes 6268 (20.5%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 24 (0.1%)

Relating to the Public Access, Open Space & Natural Resources Preservation Fund. YES 21418 (70.1%) NO 3677 (12.0%) Blank Votes 5448 (17.8%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 23 (0.1%)

Relating to Surety Bonds. YES 15941 (52.2%) NO 7890 (25.8%) Blank Votes 6702 (21.9%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 33 (0.1%)

Relating to Ex-officio Youth Position on County Boards and Commissions. YES 17329 (56.7%) NO 7285 (23.8%) Blank Votes 5924 (19.4%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 28 (0.1%)

Charter Question #1 YES 177868 (51.6%) NO 130969 (38.0%) Blank Votes 35215 (10.2%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 359 (0.1%)

Charter Question #2 YES 232152 (67.4%) NO 72038 (20.9%) Blank Votes 39953 (11.6%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 268 (0.1%)

Charter Question #3 YES 201000 (58.4%) NO 105626 (30.7%) Blank Votes 37463 (10.9%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 322 (0.1%)

Charter Question #4 YES 284531 (82.6%) NO 30469 (8.8%) Blank Votes 29037 (8.4%) Invalid Votes 0 (0%) Over Votes 374 (0.1%)