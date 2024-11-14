Maui Election

Winners unchanged after 298 Maui voters cure deficiencies on ballots; gap in South Maui Council race narrowed to 97 votes

By Wendy Osher
 November 14, 2024, 7:47 AM HST
* Updated November 14, 7:48 AM
File photo by Wendy Osher.

As of 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 2024, 298 Maui County voters cured deficiencies with their ballot envelopes, according to the Maui County Clerk’s office. All cured ballots were securely transported to the Counting Center, where elections personnel open the ballot envelopes, remove the secrecy sleeves, and prepared the ballots for scanning and counting. All of this work was done in the presence of official observers, according to the County Clerk.

Results were updated by the State Office of Elections at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 and are posted below. The slim margin in the South Maui Council race narrowed from 117 votes after the third printout to 97 votes in the final summary report, with incumbent Tom Cook defeating Kelly Takaya King.

“We are gratified by Maui County voters’ attention to this ‘cure’ process,” said Moana M. Lutey, Esq., County Clerk. “Many voters cured their ballot envelope issues prior to election day, and so their ballots were already counted. These additional cured ballot envelopes are the result of the diligent outreach efforts by dedicated County staff who immediately mailed voters, and followed up with emails and phone calls for voters who provided this information in their voter records.”

Voters can check the status of their ballots by visiting Hawaii.BallotTrax.net.

* Last Updated November 14, 2024 07:29am HST
President and Vice President
(D) HARRIS, Kamala D. For PRESIDENT WALZ, Tim For VICE PRESIDENT313044 (59.9%)  
(R) TRUMP, Donald J. For PRESIDENT VANCE, JD For VICE PRESIDENT193661 (37.1%)  
(G) STEIN, Jill For PRESIDENT WARE, Rudolph For VICE PRESIDENT4387 (0.8%)  
(L) OLIVER, Chase For PRESIDENT TER MAAT, Mike For VICE PRESIDENT2733 (0.5%)  
(SL) DE LA CRUZ, Claudia For PRESIDENT GARCIA, Karina For VICE PRESIDENT1940 (0.4%)  
(S) SONSKI, Peter For PRESIDENT ONAK, Lauren For VICE PRESIDENT936 (0.2%)  
Blank Votes5010 (1.0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes525 (0.1%)  
U.S. Senator
(D) HIRONO, Mazie K.324194 (62.1%)  
(R) MCDERMOTT, Bob160075 (30.7%)  
(W) BILLIONAIRE, Shelby Pikachu9224 (1.8%)  
(G) POHLMAN, Emma Jane Avila8270 (1.6%)  
Blank Votes19772 (3.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes701 (0.1%)  
U.S. Representative, Dist I
(D) CASE, Ed164237 (65.3%)  
(R) LARGEY, Patrick C.64373 (25.6%)  
Blank Votes22669 (9.0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes153 (0.1%)  
U.S. Representative, Dist II
(D) TOKUDA, Jill N.166251 (61.4%)  
(R) BOND, Steve75471 (27.9%)  
(L) TOMAN, Aaron4497 (1.7%)  
(N) MEYER, Randall Kelly3937 (1.5%)  
Blank Votes20266 (7.5%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes382 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 3
(D) KANUHA, Dru Mamo13112 (63.1%)  
(R) SULLIVAN, Kurt (Sulli)6273 (30.2%)  
Blank Votes1388 (6.7%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes15 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 6
(D) MCKELVEY, Angus L.K.11528 (57.2%)  
(R) WALKER, Sheila6904 (34.3%)  
Blank Votes1577 (7.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes145 (0.7%)  
State Senator, Dist 7
(D) DECOITE, Lynn Pualani15892 (66.4%)  
(R) MACARAEG, Gabby5930 (24.8%)  
Blank Votes2061 (8.6%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes37 (0.2%)  
State Senator, Dist 12
(D) MORIWAKI, Sharon Y.12789 (64.6%)  
(R) DABBS, Shotaro5380 (27.2%)  
Blank Votes1598 (8.1%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes24 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 16
(D) ELEFANTE, Brandon16454 (69.6%)  
(R) BEEKMAN, Pat5906 (25.0%)  
Blank Votes1262 (5.3%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes17 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 18
(D) KIDANI, Michelle N.13706 (61.7%)  
(R) SVRCINA, Emil6986 (31.5%)  
Blank Votes1510 (6.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes9 (0.0%)  
State Senator, Dist 22
(R) DECORTE, Samantha6859 (53.1%)  
(D) GATES, Cedric Asuega5725 (44.3%)  
Blank Votes319 (2.5%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes14 (0.1%)  
State Senator, Dist 23
(R) AWA, Brenton10594 (50.3%)  
(D) SHAFER, Ben9495 (45.1%)  
Blank Votes950 (4.5%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes21 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 3
(D) TODD, Christopher L.T.5821 (61.1%)  
(R) WILSON, Kanoa2793 (29.3%)  
(L) MARTIN, Austin D. (Shiloh)276 (2.9%)  
Blank Votes629 (6.6%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes10 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 4
(D) ILAGAN, Greggor6573 (66.3%)  
(R) HO, Keikilani2825 (28.5%)  
Blank Votes513 (5.2%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes10 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 5
(D) KAPELA, Jeanne5737 (56.0%)  
(R) OYAMA, Ashley3466 (33.8%)  
(L) FOGEL, Frederick F.300 (2.9%)  
Blank Votes730 (7.1%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes16 (0.2%)  
State Representative, Dist 6
(D) KAHALOA, Kirstin6221 (55.3%)  
(R) MADISON, Sylvie M.3891 (34.6%)  
Blank Votes1123 (10.0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes5 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 7
(D) LOWEN, Nicole4920 (52.2%)  
(R) DALHOUSE, Timothy A. (Tim)3953 (41.9%)  
Blank Votes548 (5.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes6 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 8
(D) TARNAS, David A.6331 (59.4%)  
(R) PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams3822 (35.8%)  
Blank Votes505 (4.7%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes8 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 11
(D) AMATO, Terez (T.Amato)6657 (57.4%)  
(R) ACAIN, Aileen R. (Lily)3521 (30.4%)  
Blank Votes1266 (10.9%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes150 (1.3%)  
State Representative, Dist 12
(D) YAMASHITA, Kyle T.7794 (59.6%)  
(R) JOHNSON, Dan3197 (24.4%)  
(G) RYAN, Rita M.841 (6.4%)  
Blank Votes1206 (9.2%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes46 (0.4%)  
State Representative, Dist 13
(D) POEPOE, Mahina7174 (65.6%)  
(R) ADAM, Scott2577 (23.6%)  
Blank Votes1170 (10.7%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes16 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 14
(D) COCHRAN, Elle4303 (51.5%)  
(R) ARMSTRONG, Kelly J.3338 (39.9%)  
Blank Votes711 (8.5%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes8 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 15
(D) NAKAMURA, Nadine K.6656 (64.7%)  
(R) MORANZ, David A.2692 (26.2%)  
Blank Votes933 (9.1%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes7 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 16
(D) EVSLIN, Luke A.6479 (63.7%)  
(R) YODER, Steve2848 (28.0%)  
Blank Votes842 (8.3%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes6 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 17
(D) MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)6450 (63.8%)  
(R) JAUCH, Michael H.2638 (26.1%)  
Blank Votes1010 (10.0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes5 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 20
(D) NAKADA GRANDINETTI, Tina7556 (63.2%)  
(R) SOLOMON, Corinne S.3362 (28.1%)  
Blank Votes1033 (8.6%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes8 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 21
(D) SAYAMA, Jackson D.8129 (71.5%)  
(R) SEASHELL, Joelle2491 (21.9%)  
Blank Votes747 (6.6%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes8 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 22
(D) GARRETT, Andrew Takuya8427 (72.3%)  
(R) IMAMURA, Jeffrey H.2272 (19.5%)  
Blank Votes950 (8.1%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes8 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 24
(D) TAM, Adrian5973 (62.5%)  
(R) ANDERSON, Jillian T.2862 (30.0%)  
Blank Votes711 (7.4%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes9 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 27
(D) TAKENOUCHI, Jenna7928 (66.3%)  
(R) LIM, Margaret U.3501 (29.3%)  
Blank Votes513 (4.3%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes10 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 29
(D) HUSSEY, Ikaika Lardizabal4068 (64.5%)  
(R) KAAPU, Carole Kauhiwai1944 (30.8%)  
Blank Votes285 (4.5%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes6 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 30
(D) TEMPLO, Shirley Ann Labadan3397 (64.8%)  
(R) AZINGA, P. M.1515 (28.9%)  
Blank Votes329 (6.3%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes2 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 31
(D) ICHIYAMA, Linda5579 (65.7%)  
(R) VALDEZ, Nancy A.2505 (29.5%)  
Blank Votes402 (4.7%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes5 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 32
(R) SHIMIZU, Garner Musashi4596 (47.5%)  
(D) AIU, Micah Pookela Kim4518 (46.7%)  
Blank Votes549 (5.7%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes10 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 34
(D) TAKAYAMA, Gregg6840 (64.4%)  
(R) DUPIO, Gaius, II3161 (29.8%)  
Blank Votes617 (5.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes4 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 37
(D) LA CHICA, Trish8770 (63.0%)  
(R) KAAUMOANA, Taylor4066 (29.2%)  
Blank Votes1073 (7.7%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes12 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 38
(R) CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren8776 (68.7%)  
(D) OZAWA, Alexander Kekuanao’a3418 (26.8%)  
Blank Votes566 (4.4%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes15 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 39
(R) PIERICK, Elijah4712 (47.1%)  
(D) ROSENLEE, Corey4701 (46.9%)  
Blank Votes587 (5.9%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes13 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 40
(R) REYES ODA, Julie4300 (49.4%)  
(D) MARTINEZ, Rose3836 (44.0%)  
(W) ULUFANUA, Christian P.253 (2.9%)  
Blank Votes310 (3.6%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes11 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 41
(R) ALCOS, David A., III5474 (55.9%)  
(D) CLARK, John H., III3840 (39.2%)  
Blank Votes474 (4.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes11 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 42
(R) GARCIA, Diamond4802 (54.4%)  
(D) PARIS, Anthony Makana3646 (41.3%)  
Blank Votes369 (4.2%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes18 (0.2%)  
State Representative, Dist 45
(R) MURAOKA, Chris3123 (48.4%)  
(D) DESOTO, Desire Auguste2914 (45.2%)  
Blank Votes406 (6.3%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes6 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 46
(D) PERRUSO, Amy A.5432 (54.5%)  
(R) GABRIEL, Daniel Michael3943 (39.6%)  
Blank Votes586 (5.9%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes6 (0.1%)  
State Representative, Dist 47
(D) QUINLAN, Sean4616 (52.1%)  
(R) AGUIRRE, John W. (Johnny)3405 (38.4%)  
Blank Votes831 (9.4%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes4 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 48
(D) KITAGAWA, Lisa C.8578 (70.9%)  
(G) DAILY, Asheemo N. (Koda)1791 (14.8%)  
Blank Votes1727 (14.3%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes6 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 49
(D) MATAYOSHI, Scot7711 (68.6%)  
(R) UBANDO, Josiah (BrahKruz)2979 (26.5%)  
Blank Votes552 (4.9%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes3 (0.0%)  
State Representative, Dist 50
(D) LEE, Mike9791 (66.6%)  
(R) CONNELLY, Timothy D.4206 (28.6%)  
Blank Votes682 (4.6%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes14 (0.1%)  
Molokai Resident Trustee
ALAPA, Luana168781 (32.3%)  
NIHIPALI, R. Kunani118435 (22.7%)  
Blank Votes234466 (44.9%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes554 (0.1%)  
Kauai Resident Trustee
AHUNA, Dan160030 (30.6%)  
LINDSEY, Laura A.124541 (23.8%)  
Blank Votes237103 (45.4%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes562 (0.1%)  
At-Large Trustee
AKINA, Keli’i200554 (38.4%)  
AHU ISA, Lei125304 (24.0%)  
Blank Votes195807 (37.5%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes571 (0.1%)  
Mayor
ALAMEDA, C. Kimo44165 (52.8%)  
ROTH, Mitch35560 (42.5%)  
Blank Votes3897 (4.7%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes64 (0.1%)  
Councilmember, Dist 5
KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt4309 (50.5%)  
RODENHURST, Ikaika3265 (38.3%)  
Blank Votes944 (11.1%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes8 (0.1%)  
Councilmember, Dist 9
HUSTACE, James E.5182 (53.4%)  
EVANS, Cindy3726 (38.4%)  
Blank Votes793 (8.2%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes4 (0.0%)  
Councilmember (South Maui)
COOK, Tom26423 (41.6%)  
KING, Kelly Takaya26326 (41.4%)  
Blank Votes10750 (16.9%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes56 (0.1%)  
Councilmember (West Maui)
PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile34373 (54.1%)  
ACQUINTAS, Lorien (Lolo)14700 (23.1%)  
Blank Votes14453 (22.7%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes29 (0.0%)  
Councilmember (Wailuku-Waihee-Waikapu)
LEE, Alice L.28246 (44.4%)  
FORREST, James (Nahele)22341 (35.2%)  
Blank Votes12930 (20.3%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes38 (0.1%)  
Councilmember (Kahului)
KAMA, Tasha27497 (43.3%)  
KAMEKONA, Carol Lee22137 (34.8%)  
Blank Votes13861 (21.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes60 (0.1%)  
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)
UU-HODGINS, Nohe27730 (43.6%)  
BOONE, Nara21767 (34.2%)  
Blank Votes14010 (22.0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes48 (0.1%)  
Councilmember (Upcountry)
SUGIMURA, Yuki Lei Kashiwa31765 (50.0%)  
CRUZ, Jocelyn N.18386 (28.9%)  
Blank Votes13364 (21.0%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes40 (0.1%)  
Councilmember (Molokai)
RAWLINS-FERNANDEZ, Keani27172 (42.8%)  
PELE, John21006 (33.1%)  
Blank Votes15335 (24.1%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes42 (0.1%)  
Councilmember (East Maui)
SINENCI, Shane40819 (64.2%)  
Blank Votes22736 (35.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember (Lanai)
JOHNSON, Gabe39086 (61.5%)  
Blank Votes24469 (38.5%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes0 (0%)  
Councilmember
CARVALHO, Bernard P., Jr.15435 (7.2%)  
RAPOZO, Mel14403 (6.7%)  
KANESHIRO, Arryl J.13049 (6.1%)  
BULOSAN, Addison12385 (5.8%)  
COWDEN, Felicia12325 (5.8%)  
KUALII, KipuKai12276 (5.7%)  
HOLLAND, Fern Anuenue12041 (5.6%)  
KAGAWA, Ross11933 (5.6%)  
DECOSTA, Billy D.9977 (4.7%)  
APILADO, Abe, Jr. (Aba-G)5964 (2.8%)  
KEAHIOLALO, W. Butch5202 (2.4%)  
CUMMINGS, Sherri4160 (1.9%)  
NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki)3386 (1.6%)  
THOMAS, Bart3296 (1.5%)  
Blank Votes77696 (36.4%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes62 (0.0%)  
Question #1
YES268038 (51.3%)  
NO211142 (40.4%)  
Blank Votes40891 (7.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes2165 (0.4%)  
Question #2
YES316468 (60.6%)  
NO131729 (25.2%)  
Blank Votes73638 (14.1%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes401 (0.1%)  
1. Hawai’i: County Council Vacancy in Office
YES56218 (67.2%)  
NO16203 (19.4%)  
Blank Votes11196 (13.4%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes69 (0.1%)  
2. Hawai’i: Mayoral Appointment of Department Heads
YES58183 (69.5%)  
NO15230 (18.2%)  
Blank Votes10212 (12.2%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes61 (0.1%)  
3. Hawai’i: Term of Office for the Cost of Government Commission
NO42467 (50.7%)  
YES28951 (34.6%)  
Blank Votes12210 (14.6%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes58 (0.1%)  
Maui: Salary Commission
YES37152 (58.5%)  
NO16044 (25.2%)  
Blank Votes10306 (16.2%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes53 (0.1%)  
Maui: Independent Staffing for Board of Ethics
YES36628 (57.6%)  
NO16920 (26.6%)  
Blank Votes9929 (15.6%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes78 (0.1%)  
Maui: Board and Commission Terms
NO27396 (43.1%)  
YES25435 (40.0%)  
Blank Votes10668 (16.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes56 (0.1%)  
Relating to Police Commission Investigations.
YES20167 (66.0%)  
NO4924 (16.1%)  
Blank Votes5441 (17.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes34 (0.1%)  
Relating to Cost Control Commission Reports.
YES14212 (46.5%)  
NO10062 (32.9%)  
Blank Votes6268 (20.5%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes24 (0.1%)  
Relating to the Public Access, Open Space & Natural Resources Preservation Fund.
YES21418 (70.1%)  
NO3677 (12.0%)  
Blank Votes5448 (17.8%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes23 (0.1%)  
Relating to Surety Bonds.
YES15941 (52.2%)  
NO7890 (25.8%)  
Blank Votes6702 (21.9%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes33 (0.1%)  
Relating to Ex-officio Youth Position on County Boards and Commissions.
YES17329 (56.7%)  
NO7285 (23.8%)  
Blank Votes5924 (19.4%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes28 (0.1%)  
Charter Question #1
YES177868 (51.6%)  
NO130969 (38.0%)  
Blank Votes35215 (10.2%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes359 (0.1%)  
Charter Question #2
YES232152 (67.4%)  
NO72038 (20.9%)  
Blank Votes39953 (11.6%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes268 (0.1%)  
Charter Question #3
YES201000 (58.4%)  
NO105626 (30.7%)  
Blank Votes37463 (10.9%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes322 (0.1%)  
Charter Question #4
YES284531 (82.6%)  
NO30469 (8.8%)  
Blank Votes29037 (8.4%)  
Invalid Votes0 (0%)  
Over Votes374 (0.1%)  

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
