Annual ‘Tie One On for Safety’ red ribbon campaign starts for holiday driver safety

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving red ribbon campaign has started for safe and sober driving during the holidays. PC: Screen grab from MADD website

Mothers Agaist Drunk Driving Hawaii and co-sponsors Par Hawaii (Hele gas stations) and DTRIC Insurance have launched the annual “Tie One On for Safety” campaign.

By tying red ribbons on their vehicles, motorists are reminded to drive safely this holiday season or plan ahead for a designated driver. MADD encourages everyone to show their commitment in keeping themselves and our communities safe by displaying a MADD Tie One On for Safety red ribbon, window cling or magnetic decal on their vehicles and by always choosing a non-drinking, unimpaired driver. Ribbons are available at Hele gas stations across the state.

The campaign was kicked off Thursday in a press conference on Oʻahu.

Starting in 1986, the Tie One On for Safety campaign is MADD’s longest-running public awareness project. The annual holiday campaign encourages drivers across Hawaiʻi and our nation to display MADD red ribbons on their vehicles as a promise to plan and call an Uber, Lyft or Safe Ride Hawaiʻi; use public transportation; or choose a non-drinking, unimpaired friend, or family member to ensure everyone gets home safe.

The red ribbons also signify support for law enforcement officers. MADD thanks all law enforcement officers who will be working harder than ever this holiday season to protect the public from drunk driving through enforcement efforts such as the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Other community partners have joined in to support MADD’s annual campaign, including Par Hawaii, DTRIC Insurance, and Oʻahu’s traffic safety leaders.

MADD has developed a resource Tips for Hosting a Safe Holiday Gathering, and DTRIC Insurance has full recipes of Mocktail drinks available online here.

“December is Impaired Driving Prevention Month – yet shockingly, drunk driving crashes surge as much as 40% during the holidays,” said MADD Hawaii Advisory Board Chair Wanya Ogata. “Sadly, in the US, 1,247 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve in 2021. We do not want any of our ohana to lose a family member due to impaired driving. We encourage everyone to pick up a ribbon and take the pledge to not drink and drive. We all have a part in making sure all roadway users make it home safely.”

According to preliminary statistics from the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, the number of traffic-related fatalities this year in Hawaiʻi is 83 as of Nov. 11. On average, 30% to 40% of traffic fatalities are a result of impaired driving crashes.

“Everyone who gets behind the wheel after drinking puts a keiki, a kupuna, a friend or loved one at risk of severe injury or death,” said John Peyton, vice president – Hawaiʻi Retail for Par Hawaii. “These could be passengers in our own vehicle, innocent lives in other vehicles or those crossing the street in a crosswalk. It’s a nightmare MADD and other partners want to prevent from happening. We urge everyone to get a MADD ribbon or decal to show your commitment to safe, responsible driving during the holidays.”

“DTRIC Insurance is honored to partner with MADD Hawaii on its annual Tie One On for Safety campaign in helping keep our community safe,” said DTRIC Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer Takuya Mitsueda. “During what should be a time of joyous memories with family and friends, let’s make smart, sensible choices while behind the wheel and remember to Drive Aloha this holiday season.”

To contact, MADD Hawaii call 808-532-6232 or email hi.state@madd.org. Learn more about MADD Hawaii’s work at www.madd.org/hawaii, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube. For local victim services, call 808-532-6233.