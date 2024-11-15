Expect traffic delays with night hauling of Kilohana temporary modular homes

Motorists are being alerted to expect traffic delays with highway transportation of temporary modular homes to the 34-acre Kilohana temporary housing project site mauka of Lahaina town. This photo was taken during infrastructure work in August. File photo. PC: Brian Perry

Maui traffic delays can be expected from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. the next day on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16-17, according to the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation. Trucks will be hauling temporary modular homes for wildfire survivors from a baseyard on Hansen Road to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Kilohana temporary housing site in Lahaina.

The hauling may be completed earlier than scheduled. There may be up to three hauls to Lahaina scheduled per night. For hauling schedule updates or changes, see the department’s social media pages on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

The transport will involve up to five trucks in a caravan that will move the homes from Hansen Road to the project site north of the Lahaina Bypass.

From Hansen Road, the trucks will head north and turn left onto Hāna Highway (Route 36), then make a left turn onto Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) and continue west connecting with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380). At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina, then continue onto the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) and proceed to the project site mauka of the Lahaina Gateway.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.