Hawaiian Electric monitoring wildfire risk conditions

PSPS Map for Maui County. PC: Hawaiian Electric Company

Hawaiian Electric is continuing to monitor weather conditions across the leeward areas of the islands in light of the National Weather Service’s Red Flag Warning for Friday, Nov. 15. If necessary, Hawaiian Electric may implement its Public Safety Power Shutoff program within the next 24 hours and proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk, company officials said on Thursday. Customers in these areas are urged to review their own emergency plans and prepare for the possibility of extended power outages.

Outages that may be caused by current weather conditions are not related to the company’s PSPS program. For more information and maps of areas that have high wildfire risk, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS.

Hawaiian Electric has activated its PSPS emergency response plan, which includes:

Closely monitoring weather

Coordinating with state and county emergency response officials

Urging customers to prepare for possible power outages and to make safety their top priority

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

How the public can prepare

Check emergency equipment such as flashlights, emergency generators, battery-operated (hand-crank or solar) radios, light sticks, and lanterns to be sure they are operational, and buy extra batteries.

Make sure you have a battery-powered radio on hand to listen for updates on theweather conditions and possible PSPS activation.

If someone in your home is dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, check backup facilities. Plan where to go if an evacuation is ordered. If you need to go to the hospital or other emergency shelter, remember to take your medical equipment and medications with you to the facility.

If you plan to use a portable generator, make sure it is placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, and be sure to carefully follow all instructions in the manufacturer’s manual.

Turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings. If power goes out, this will keep food fresher longer.

Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment, especially sensitive electronics. If an outage occurs, this will prevent damage to the equipment from surges when power is restored.

Don’t venture out in the dark, because you might not see a downed power line that could be energized and dangerous; avoid standing water and debris.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet or more away from all power lines. Warn others to stay away. For emergency assistance call 911. For Hawaiian Electric, call our Trouble Line: Oʻahu: 1-855-304-1212 Hawaiʻi: 808-969-6666 Maui: 808-871-7777 Molokaʻi: 1-877-871-8461



How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates frequently through the news media and the following mobile-friendly resources:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Emergency outage alerts are available from Hawaiian Electric at hawaiianelectric.com/psps.