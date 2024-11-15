HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union supports Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter

Flier courtesy of HawaiiUSA

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union is supporting the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaii Chapter through fundraising and educational initiatives, focusing on preparing caregivers for their unique financial challenges.

The initiative is fueled by recent statistics showing the significant impact of Alzheimer’s disease on individuals and their caregivers in Hawaiʻi.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s latest report, 11.3% of Hawaiʻi adults aged 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s. This amounts to about 31,200 individuals. Additionally, there are around 60,000 caregivers who provide an estimated 91 million hours of unpaid care, valued at nearly $1.9 billion.

Recognizing the emotional and financial strain this places on caregivers, HawaiiUSA is committed to raising awareness and funds through statewide initiatives, including participating in the Nov. 16 Maui Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, beginning at 9 a.m.

In solidarity with the cause, HawaiiUSA will close its Kīhei branch during normal business hours so employees can participate in the walk on Maui. The Kahului branch will remain open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on that day. More than 200 HawaiiUSA employees and their families have already registered for the previous walks on Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, and Oʻahu.

In addition to the walk, HawaiiUSA is collecting in-branch donations at both Maui locations and online at hawaiiusafcu.com/give. HawaiiUSA has partnered with Cookie Corner for a cookie fundraiser, with proceeds directly benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi Chapter. This initiative, along with HawaiiUSA online financial resources for those impacted by Alzheimer’s, aims to continue raising awareness and funds leading up to the Maui event.

“HawaiiUSA’s support of the Alzheimer’s Association makes a profound difference in the community,” said Justin George, director of development at Alzheimer’s Association Hawaiʻi. “Their financial sponsorship of our Walk to End Alzheimer’s, along with employee participation and volunteerism, amplifies our ability to provide essential services.”

“It is crucial for us to stand with our community,” said Maria Felton, chief experience officer at HawaiiUSA. “By closing our Kīhei branch and encouraging employees to participate, we convey our commitment to supporting those impacted by Alzheimer’s and reminding them they are not alone.”

HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union is Hawaiʻi’s largest credit union, dedicated to serving individuals and businesses through 14 branch locations statewide and comprehensive online services. With over 135,000 members, HawaiiUSA is committed to promoting financial wellness.

Founded in 1936 as a credit union for educators, HawaiiUSA has a long-standing tradition of community support and advocacy for sustainable financial health, continually evolving to address the various needs that impact community well-being. To learn more, visit https://www.hawaiiusafcu.com/.