Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe continues its statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage

The Hōkūleʻa voyaging canoe has returned to Oʻahu after visiting Hawaiʻi Island. File photo PC: Courtesy Polynesian Voyaging Society

Due to forecasted weather conditions, Hōkūleʻa departed Hawaiʻi Island’s Kawaihae a few days earlier than scheduled, according to the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

The canoe arrived back at Mauli Ola (Sand Island) Thursday morning after spending 15 days on Hawaiʻi Island. There, crew members had the opportunity to host students, teachers and the community with tours and presentations on the famed voyaging canoe.

The next series of public engagements on the Statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage begins next week in Lāʻie, Oʻahu with the following events:

Nov. 21, 11 to 11:50 a.m. – Hōkūleʻa crew presentation at BYU Hawaiʻi Little Theater.

Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Hōkūleʻa arrival and community welcoming at Hukilau Bay.

Statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage Schedule (Dates and ports subject to change, weather permitting):

Nov. 23 – Lāʻie/Kahana

Nov. 24 – Dec. 5 – Mokapu

Dec. 5 – 7 – Moku o Loʻe

Dec. 7 – 16 – Heʻeia Kea

Dec. 16 – 18 – Kailua

Dec. 18 – 20 – Waimānalo

Dec. 20 – Mauli ola (Sand Island)

Jan. 18 – 24 – Puʻuloa (Pearl Harbor)

Jan. 29 – Feb. 4 – Ko Olina

Feb. 5 – 7 – Pōkaʻī Bay, Waiʻanae

Feb. 8 – 14 – Maunalua (Hawaiʻi Kai and Koko Marina)

Feb. 15 return to Mauli Ola (Sand Island)

The Statewide Pae ʻĀina Voyage is part of Hōkūleʻa’s larger mission to sail around the Hawaiian Islands, engaging communities in cultural and educational experiences and exchanges focused on Mālama Honua (caring for our island Earth). Each stop allows students and the general public alike to connect with the legacy of exploration, environmental stewardship and aloha ʻāina that Hōkūleʻa embodies.

For the latest updates on the Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail, visit hokulea.com and @hokuleacrew on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. The seven-month voyage around the Hawaiian Islands will cover 3,000 miles, connecting with dozens of ports and communities, before Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia resume the Moananuiākea Circumnavigation of the Pacific in 2025. The Pae ʻĀina Statewide Sail is lifted by the generous support of Hawaiian Airlines and DAWSON.