Maui Cancer Resources to host Survivors’ Holiday Social on Nov. 30
Maui Cancer Resources will host a holiday get-together for cancer survivors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Trinity Episcopal Church By-the-Sea in Kīhei.
The church is located at 100 Kulanihakoi St.
The event will include a holiday “favorite things” gift exchange. Attendees are asked to wear Santa hats, reindeer antlers or their favorite ugly holiday sweater.
For the gift exchange, bring a holiday-wrapped beloved item ($5 maximum) from your shelf. Items will be given out in a name drawing.
For more information, send email to info@mauicancerresources.org. RSVP by Nov. 25.