Maui Cancer Resources to host Survivors’ Holiday Social on Nov. 30

November 15, 2024, 12:00 PM HST
Maui Cancer Resources holiday social flier. Email screen grab

Maui Cancer Resources will host a holiday get-together for cancer survivors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Trinity Episcopal Church By-the-Sea in Kīhei.

The church is located at 100 Kulanihakoi St.

The event will include a holiday “favorite things” gift exchange. Attendees are asked to wear Santa hats, reindeer antlers or their favorite ugly holiday sweater.

For the gift exchange, bring a holiday-wrapped beloved item ($5 maximum) from your shelf. Items will be given out in a name drawing.

For more information, send email to info@mauicancerresources.org. RSVP by Nov. 25.

