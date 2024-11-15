Maui Surf Forecast for November 16, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|9-12
|9-12
|9-12
|9-12
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds around 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:36 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current long period northerly swell will continue to trend downward through the weekend. Some minor bumps are expected from small reinforcing northwest swells. A large, medium period northerly swell will build into the region during the second half of next week, however there remains uncertainties for this swell regarding the timing and size.
Along east facing shores a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through Sunday. Rough and choppy surf is expected through the weekend due to these strong trade winds. Surf heights along east facing shores will decrease early next week as trade wind speeds weaken.
Along south facing shores, expect surf to remain small through the forecast period.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com