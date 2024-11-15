Ten more days to apply for historic Hawaiʻi Youth Transportation Council

The Hawaiʻi Youth Transportation Council formed out of Navahine v. HDOT, the first youth-led climate case to be resolved by a mutual settlement agreement, in June of 2024. PC: Office of the Governor

The Maui Bicycling League is calling on young voices from across the islands to take part in a historic opportunity to reshape Hawaiʻi’s transportation future by joining the newly formed Hawaiʻi Youth Transportation Council. Applications to join the council close on Monday, Nov. 25.

This inaugural council, established by the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, invites youth to help shape decisions on climate-conscious transportation solutions, with a specific focus on expanding pedestrian, bicycle, and transit infrastructure, especially in underserved areas.

Saman Dias, chair of the Maui Bicycling League, says that Maui faces urgent challenges in creating safe, protected spaces for people to walk or bike. “Our bike lanes are often limited to highway shoulders, which puts young cyclists and pedestrians at unnecessary risk,” said Dias. “This Youth Council offers a powerful platform for Maui’s young residents to ensure their voices are heard in building a safer, more accessible future.”

The establishment of the Hawaiʻi Youth Transportation Council is part of the state Department of Transportation’s (HDOT) commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create a sustainable, climate-resilient future. It follows the historic Navahine v. HDOT climate settlement, which mandates immediate and ambitious investments in clean transportation. As part of the settlement, HDOT will work to complete the state’s pedestrian, bicycle, and transit networks in just five years, and dedicate at least $40 million to expanding public electric vehicle infrastructure by 2030. This makes the Youth Council a unique chance for young people to participate directly in implementing these transformative changes.

Youth council members will have a direct influence on policies to shape safer, cleaner transportation options for the state, including pedestrian and bicycle paths on Maui. They will collaborate with leaders in transportation, climate policy and sustainability. This gives youth opportunities for skill-building in leadership and advocacy.

Maui’s youth ages 11 to 24 are encouraged to apply and help advocate for the needs of their communities. This council is a critical opportunity to voice the concerns of young people who want a sustainable, accessible future. The council will provide insights and guidance to HDOT, ensuring that the next generation’s priorities are reflected in Hawaiʻi’s climate and transportation policies.

To apply or learn more about the Hawaiʻi Youth Transportation Council, visit Hawaiʻi Youth Transportation Council. Applications are open until Nov. 25.

“Our young people have the chance to help create a future where safe, sustainable transportation is the standard, not the exception,” said Dias “By joining the council, they can be the advocates Maui needs to ensure that clean, safe transportation becomes a reality for all.”