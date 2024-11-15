The Sewing Hui collaborates with Maui OnStage for the production of Murder on the Orient Express

Bouc (Francis Tau’a) introduces Poirot (Paul Jackel) to the enchanting Countess Andreyni (Mehra Park). PC: Sewing Hui of Maui



























The Sewing Hui, a nonprofit organization specializing in sewing initiatives for Maui, has expanded their efforts to contribute to the thriving arts and culture on Maui. The Hui is collaborating with Maui OnStage for their production of Murder on the Orient Express which runs until Nov. 24, 2024 at the Historical ‘Īao Theater in Wailuku.

Initially, the Sewing Hui focused its efforts on mask making in the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s latest endeavor takes on costume design for the murder mystery thriller written by Agatha Christie and adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig.

The Sewing Hui volunteers, made up of Maui residents and visitors, have spent the past couple of months creating original costumes for this production. Costume Director Jennifer Oberg led the passionate team of volunteers in creating a unique costume wardrobe.

“It has been quite the journey working with Jennifer from the beginning of the Sewing Hui making masks during the pandemic to working with her at her studio in Makawao and now at her studio in Haʻikū,” said volunteer Patty David. “Among the many projects we have worked on I think working on costumes for various plays has been my favorite and The Orient Express one of my favorites to date. Going back in time and seeing how wonderful fashion was and being able to create our own version of that was such a joy. Seeing them on stage and feeling the gratitude of the cast was such a full circle moment from the creative beginning to the final bow. It was an experience I will always be grateful for and so proud to be a part of,” she said.

Princess Dragomiroff (Marsi Smith) and her companion Greta Ohlsson (Isadora Drew) meet the Conductor (Dale Button) to board the Orient Express. PC: Sewing Hui of Maui

Whodunit? Detective Hercule Poirot is determined to find out in Agatha Christie’s thrilling murder mystery. Ten passengers board the luxurious Orient Express that’s traveling from Istanbul to Western Europe. But after the train unexpectedly stops in the isolated, snow-swept mountains, only nine of them are still alive. A man has been murdered in his room overnight, and suddenly every passenger becomes a suspect. Tensions rise as Poirot searches for the killer lurking in their midst who just may strike again.

“It was a thrill to work on this show set in 1934 on the glorious Orient Express,” said Oberg. “The luxurious costumes not only transport the audience back in time but also enhance the suspense and intrigue of this classic tale. We started by researching the time period, looking at the various characters and how they might have dressed. We looked for as much original source material as possible. Magazine ads, photos and films from the 1930s. Looking at a young Cary Grant, Jimmy Stewart, Katharine Hepburn, Dame Wendy Hiller, Marlene Dietrich, Norma Shearer, Greta Garbo, and so on.”

“Jennifer and her group of volunteers rival some of the best costumers I have worked with in my 30-plus years as a professional actor,” said Actor Paul Jackel, who plays Hercule Poirot. “Her attention to detail is impeccable, and I especially appreciate the fact that she is so open to input from her actors. For example, does Poirot have a pocket watch or wear a wrist watch? What exactly does the infamous Poirot mustache look like? (The one I wore onstage was selected from an array of six or seven.) These may seem like insignificant details, but they speak volumes about the character. Jennifer has made my stepping into Poirot’s shoes—both literal and figurative—at every performance such a joy.”



















Oberg said the Hui sourced costumes from all over Maui and beyond. “Maui OnStage has a costume collection that includes some very nice suits, dress shirts and fur stoles. We borrowed gorgeous furs, vintage dresses, hats and shoes from the wonderful Kathleen Schultz. Alexander Academy also graciously loaned items. Actors kindly shared pieces from their own costume collections.”

Oberg herself went shopping in Pittsburgh at Three Rivers Vintage for dresses and jewelry, finding original pieces from the 1930s. “We purchased new vintage-inspired items as well, including two beautiful suits for Francis Tau’a who plays Bouc. We purchased lovely jewelry and dresses for the ladies, and pajamas for the overnight scene on the train. For the men, we found cuff-links, pocket watches, wrist watches, ties, shoes, pocket squares, hats, scarves — all the details.”

The Sewing Hui volunteers worked on alterations for the garments to make everything fit perfectly. “You can have the most beautiful suit or dress, but if it doesn’t fit, it is distracting and pulls focus. They also made some things from scratch, including Poirot’s dressing gown and vest, and Ratchett’s smoking jacket. The conductor’s uniform was embellished with red piping and gold trimmings to make it stand out on stage. Almost every garment had a little work done to it – hemming, adding details, fitting, embellishments, so that all the characters felt true,” said Oberg.

Volunteer Lynne Donaldson made a custom green plaid tie with matching pocket square for actor Brendan O’Colmain, who is playing the Scotsman Colonel Arbuthnot.

“It’s a win-win situation when the talented volunteers at the Sewing Hui unite with the actors at Maui OnStage. The combined efforts and talents of The Sewing Hui, the actors, and the director create a polished, visually stunning show that could easily be seen on Broadway,” said Sewing Hui volunteer Sally Daniels.

“It’s always been a challenge for costumers to find something for me to wear as a tall, broad chested, stockier man. I usually show up looking like a patchwork of things they were able to find and piece together,” said actor Francis Tau’a, who plays Monsieur Bouc. “Jennifer was somehow able to find two three-piece suits that I feel absolutely exquisite in. I tend to live in comfortable clothing without any particular flair or fashion sense, but whenever the time came that I was able to walk across a stage wearing a beautiful suit with a pocket square, suddenly you can’t help but feel like Cary Grant. A man just stands taller and finds an inherent strut when he knows he looks good in a nice suit, and you’d be hard pressed to find a man who didn’t blush a little when he’s told he’s handsome in it.”

“Working with Jennifer has been an absolute dream. She always goes above and beyond to make sure each and every actor feels heard and seen throughout the whole costuming process,” said actor Isadora Drew, who plays Greta Ohlsson. “It really helped me take my character to that next level both in my head and onstage. I am in constant awe of all the little details she thinks to add. She truly takes costuming to a whole other level. Jennifer was constantly checking in with everyone to make sure we felt comfortable and amazing in our costumes. Just when I would think my costume couldn’t get any better, she would add a detail that I would’ve never thought of that brought the costume from great to fabulous.”

Actor Mehra Park, who plays Countess Elena Andreyni thanked the Sewing Hui and commended Oberg’s leadership. “The costumes she’s provided me with, from the real fur jacket to the dazzling jewelry, have made all the difference in aiding me to fully step into my character.”

Actor Dale Button, who plays Michel the Conductor said the research done to reflect costuming of the era is so precise. He said the costumes for the cast all blend together without pulling focus.

The meticulous vision and attention to detail was also fundamental said actor Kristi Scott, who plays Mrs. Helen Hubbard.

“Being part of the Sewing Hui of Maui has provided me with a wonderful sense of community and connection after relocating here almost five years ago. Working alongside life-long Maui residents, newcomers, and visitors, alongside accomplished sewists and non sewists alike is a delight,” said Sewing Hui volunteer Pamela Patrick. “Walking into the sewing studio filled with beautiful fabrics, dynamic creative energy, and plans for costuming and community projects, fills me with a sense of joy and community. Seeing our collective efforts come to life on stage is a thrill, every time.”

Fellow Sewing Hui volunteer Elaine Gima said the work brings here a source of joy. “The company of others who find satisfaction in giving our time feeds our souls while it nurtures our community. My love for sewing makes it all worthwhile. Specifically for me, seeing a beautiful piece of fabric immediately conjures up a sewn garment. So when Jennifer said we needed a men’s smoking jacket but we had only a small piece of gorgeous fabric, it became a challenge for me to make it work. So fun to see the finished product on stage looking good,” said Gima.

“It’s a thrill to see the actors wearing the costumes that I’ve worked on. It gives me a personal connection with the performance and the community,” said Sewing Hui volunteer Vicky Gray.

Individuals on Maui also showed up to support the production. Upcountry resident Bridget Santry loaned her late husband Robert’s military hat for Dale Button to wear. “After a long career in the military, Bridget tried to honor Robert’s memory by donating his treasured military possessions and giving them a second life in the place he called home.

Maui OnStage is always in need of costume and clothing donations, particularly vintage or vintage-inspired pieces such as dresses, suits, vests, sweaters, coats, and more. Shoes, jewelry, coats, scarves, ties, belts, and accessories are welcome as well. If you have items like this and would like to support the performing arts by donating them, contact Jennifer Oberg at thesewinghui@gmail.com or Executive Director Luana Whitford Mitchell at edirector@mauionstage.com.

“Volunteers are always welcome at the Sewing Hui. You don’t need to know how to sew. We always have prep work to do, cutting of fabric, crafty projects, organizing donations, and more. Visitors to Maui are also welcome to join us,” said Oberg.

For more information on the show, and to reserve tickets visit https://www.mauionstage.com/murder-on-the-orient-express/.



















Jennifer Oberg has been a Designer, Costume Technician and Master Dressmaker for 30-plus years. She was on staff in costume shops at Shakespeare Theatre at the Folger (King Lear, Richard III, Othello), Washington Opera in Washington D.C. (La Boheme, Magic Flute), and Old Globe in San Diego (Forever Plaid). She worked with Tony Award winning costume designers Martin Pakledinez and Zack Brown. She built costumes for dozens of film and television projects in Hollywood. She worked with Emmy Award winning costume designers Robert Blackman and Kathy O’Rear, and Academy Award nominated costume designers Aggie Guerard Rodgers and Arianne Philips, among others. Oberg is a member of IATSE Local 705 Motion Picture Costumers in LA, as a costume manufacturing foreperson. She attended FIDM in LA, and London College of Fashion.

On Maui, she collaborated with Eric Gilliom on his costumes for White Hawaiian and Rocky Horror. She is the Costume Director for Alexander Academy of Performing Arts (Midsummer Night’s Dream, Swan Lake, and The Nutcracker Ballet performed at the MACC). She was also the Costume Director for Seussical at Maui OnStage.