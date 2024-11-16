Annual Hui Holidays local shopping event returns at Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center

Hui Holidays. PC: Amber Vision Photography

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center’s annual Hui Holidays shopping event returns from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24.

During the Hui Holidays season, the Hui No‘eau gift shop expands to feature even more unique items from local artists and vendors. Shoppers can find Maui-made ceramics, textiles, jewelry, keiki items, home goods, bath and body products, holiday ornaments, and more.

Every purchase supports Maui’s vibrant artist community and Hui No‘eau’s visual arts education mission.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s Hui Holidays includes several special events:

Hui Holidays First Night on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. Gather your friends for a festive evening at the beautifully decorated Kaluanui Estate. Enjoy exclusive First Night pop-up vendors and sip and sample as you browse a selection of locally made items for everyone on your list. Tickets are $45 plus tax, available at huinoeau.com/art-events.

on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. Gather your friends for a festive evening at the beautifully decorated Kaluanui Estate. Enjoy exclusive First Night pop-up vendors and sip and sample as you browse a selection of locally made items for everyone on your list. Tickets are $45 plus tax, available at huinoeau.com/art-events. Hui Holidays Santa’s Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 to 2 p.m. Bring the family for a day of festive fun at Hui No‘eau. Kids will love hands-on crafts, face painting, lawn games, and a chance to meet Santa himself. Enjoy delicious food from local vendors while shopping an exclusive ceramics studio sale and Hui Holidays gift shop—perfect for last-minute gifts. Entry is $5 per vehicle.

Event flyer courtesy of Hui No‘eau

Hui Holidays is open at 2841 Baldwin Ave. in Makawao from Nov. 22 through Dec. 24 on Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission. To learn more about Hui Holidays visit huinoeau.com/art-events. This event is made possible by support from the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.