Binhi at Ani to hold free immigration workshop in partnership with The Legal Clinic

Binhi at Ani will hold a free immigration workshop in cooperation with The Legal Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center, located at 780 Oneheʻe Ave. in Kahului.

“Binhi at Ani is pleased to partner with The Legal Clinic to present our first Immigration Workshop,” said Arnel Alvarez, president of Binhi at Ani. “With the expected change in immigration policies, it’s important to be knowledgeable. The Senate President of the Republic of the Philippines, Francis Escudero, estimates there are 300,000 undocumented Filipinos in the United States.”

Those attending the workshop will learn about the different types of Visas (immigrant vs. non-immigrant); pathways to lawful permanent resident and citizenship (family petitions, consular processing, work Visas, adjustment of status), issues affecting immigration status (overstay, criminal charges, marriage, divorce) and consequences of violations to immigration laws (deportation).

Recent census data shows that immigrants make up close to 20% of Hawai‘i’s population, meaning about one out of every five Hawai‘i residents was born outside of the United States. The workshop aims to empower residents by sharing knowledge about immigrant rights.

Binhi at Ani will partner with The Legal Clinic to put on the immigration workshop. The Legal Clinic is a non-partisan, non-faith-based, independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, with a mission of ensuring justice for low-income immigrants and migrants in Hawaiʻi through high-quality immigration legal services, education, and advocacy.

“There is fear and uncertainty at this time, especially within our immigrant communities,” said Neribel Chardon, senior staff attorney of The Legal Clinic. “The Legal Clinic will continue to stand up for immigrant justice, human rights, and dignity for our extended ohana.”

For more information, contact Viridiana Preciado, legal assistant at The Legal Clinic, at 808-777-7071 or vpreciado@tlchawaii.org, or reach Alfredo G. Evangelista, legal counsel of Binhi at Ani, at 808-242.8100 or AlfredoGEvangelista@gmail.com.