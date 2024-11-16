‘Chef’s Table’ introduced as ‘an immersive dining experience’ at Ritz-Carlton Maui’s Banyan Tree restaurant

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s Banyan Tree restaurant now features a “Chef’s Table” dining experience with Chef Donovan Foster. PC: Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Something new for foodies: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua serving up a “Chef’s Table,” immersive new dining experience on Fridays with Chef Donovan Foster at its signature restaurant, Banyan Tree.

Chef Foster creates “a wholly unique five-course tasting menu with local, seasonal ingredients that showcases the best of the Hawaiian Islands,” according to an announcement. “During each dinner, guests can engage with the chef, ask questions and learn about culinary inspirations and local purveyors. Foster presents each course while diners enjoy a natural sensory experience under the Maui stars alongside tiki torches, fire pits, and extraordinary ocean views.”



















“The Chef’s Table allows me to be creative, experiment, and play with culinary ideas that have run through my mind for months,” said Foster, a self-professed “food geek.”

“I love food,” he said. “I love feeding people and the connections that sharing a meal creates. This is a fun new way to experience the Banyan Tree restaurant, because no two menus will be the same.”

The new series is a natural extension of Foster’s culinary philosophy.

“Passionate about sustainable sourcing, his commitment to honoring the bounty of Hawai‘i shines through in his seasonal menus, which celebrate the vibrant flavors of the islands, from land to sea,” the announcement says. “He also encourages his team to continuously explore new techniques and ingredients, fostering a culture of creativity and innovation in the kitchen. With Banyan Tree’s menu, Foster aims to surprise and delight guests with each dish.

Taking place every Friday night at 5:30 p.m., Chef’s Table is available for $150 per person, with optional wine and drink pairings. The Chef’s Table menu will feature five courses and change every week. Seating is at a communal outdoor table with a maximum of 10 guests.

For more information, visit www.banyantreekapalua.com. Reservations are available at Open Table or by calling the resort’s concierge at 808-665-7089.