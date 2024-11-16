Forward progress stopped on 95 acre Māʻalaea brush fire

Māʻalaea fire (11.14.24) PC: Maui Fire Department

A brush fire in Māʻalaea burned an estimated 95 acres since it was first reported at 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, near the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kūihelani Highway, fire officials said.

Forward progress was stopped on Thursday afternoon and mopup operations continued into Friday, with no change in perimeter size. On Friday, firefighters worked to extinguish hot spots and reinforce the perimeter. Crews remained on scene overnight to monitor the area.

Honoapiʻilani Highway was closed for a period of time on Thursday due to heavy smoke. The Lahaina Pali Trail remained closed as of sunset Friday.

Responding units included: five engines, three wildland apparatus, Wildland callback crews, three tankers, three helicopters, a battalion chief, an assistant chief of operations, a deputy chief and two fire investigators. Fire department crews were assisted by a 20 person hand crew and three wildland fire apparatus from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife. Multiple contract tankers and heavy equipment were used to assist with cutting fire breaks and providing water.

Maui Fire Department Public Information Officer Chris Stankis reports firefighters were assisted by the timely arrival of a dozer operator, and water drops from three helicopters to stop the forward advance of the fire.

No injuries or damages were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined and under investigation.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until Sunday and a Red Flag Fire Weather Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2024.