Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 17, 2024

November 16, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
8-12
8-12 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Showers likely. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:12 PM HST.




High 2.9 feet 03:47 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 10:27 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores should see a small pulse from the northwest fill in late Sunday and peak on Monday. A similar pulse from the northwest is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Into the long range, a series of small to moderate swells from the north is possible next Friday into the weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain large, rough, and choppy through Sunday night coinciding with the strong trade winds. Surf should steadily decrease next week as the trade winds ease. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along south facing shores is expected to remain small through the forecast period. Shorelines exposed to the easterly wind wave on south and north facing shores may continue to see an uptick over the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments