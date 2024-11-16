Maui Surf Forecast for November 17, 2024
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|8-12
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Showers likely.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:37 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores should see a small pulse from the northwest fill in late Sunday and peak on Monday. A similar pulse from the northwest is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Into the long range, a series of small to moderate swells from the north is possible next Friday into the weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain large, rough, and choppy through Sunday night coinciding with the strong trade winds. Surf should steadily decrease next week as the trade winds ease.
Surf along south facing shores is expected to remain small through the forecast period. Shorelines exposed to the easterly wind wave on south and north facing shores may continue to see an uptick over the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com