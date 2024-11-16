Maui Surf Forecast for November 17, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 8-12 8-12 8-12 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:12 PM HST. High 2.9 feet 03:47 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Windy. East winds 25 to 30 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 10:27 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:37 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores should see a small pulse from the northwest fill in late Sunday and peak on Monday. A similar pulse from the northwest is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Into the long range, a series of small to moderate swells from the north is possible next Friday into the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain large, rough, and choppy through Sunday night coinciding with the strong trade winds. Surf should steadily decrease next week as the trade winds ease.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along south facing shores is expected to remain small through the forecast period. Shorelines exposed to the easterly wind wave on south and north facing shores may continue to see an uptick over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.