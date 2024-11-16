Maui News

Red Flag Warning extended through Saturday afternoon for leeward areas

November 16, 2024, 6:01 AM HST
* Updated November 16, 6:02 AM
The National Weather Service has extended a Red Flag Warning for leeward areas of all island through Saturday afternoon. The warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. due to a combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity and strong trade winds. This mix poses a threat for critical fire weather.

The forecast calls for winds from the east, blowing at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Relative humidity is forecast to be as low as 45%.

The NWS reports that the warning does not predict new fire starts, but advises that any fires that develop could likely spread rapidly under these conditions.

For actions you can take to protect life and property from wildfires, visit the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization online at https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home.

