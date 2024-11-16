‘Season of Giving’ campaign begins to support small businesses in Maui County

season of giving – maui nui first 4

The Maui County Office of Economic Development is launching the first “Season of Giving” campaign, aimed at supporting and promoting small businesses across Maui Nui during the upcoming holiday season.

The campaign invites local entrepreneurs to submit their holiday specials, distinctive product or service information and inspiring stories for consideration on the Maui Nui First website and social media platforms. There is no cost to participate.

Participating businesses will benefit from increased visibility through promotion across various platforms, engage with the community by sharing their unique stories and contribute to the local economy by encouraging people to shop locally.

“As we approach the holiday season, we need to come together to support our local businesses,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “The ʻSeason of Givingʻ campaign is an opportunity for our community to showcase the unique offerings right here in Maui Nui. We encourage our islandsʻ small businesses to take part in this initiative, as every effort counts in strengthening our local economy.”

Maui Nui First aims to foster economic resilience by enhancing the visibility of small businesses based on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi. Through this project, the County aims to connect residents and visitors with local businesses, encouraging a vibrant entrepreneurial culture that supports the community.

To learn more and to sign up, visit www.mauinuifirst.com/contact. The registration process is simple and user-friendly, allowing businesses to easily submit their holiday deals and featured offerings to be considered in the campaign. Participating businesses must abide by Maui Nui First terms and conditions at https://www.mauinuistrong.info/terms-conditions.

For additional information regarding the “Season of Giving” campaign, emailinfo@MauiNuiFirst.com.