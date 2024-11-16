Selawe Tau to chair the 46th Maui Charity Walk

Selawe Tau headshot. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association has announced that Selawe Tau, hotel manager of the Westin Maui Resort & Spa — Kāʻanapali, will chair the 2025 Maui County Charity Walk.

Selawe, along with the co-lead of the MHLA Charity Walk Committee, Eric Duff, hotel manager of Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, will oversee the Maui County Charity Walk scheduled for Saturday, May 10, 2025.

A former student body president at Hawaiʻi Pacific University, Tau supported the community in West Maui following the 2023 Lahaina wildfires. According to the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, he established donation hubs and organized Aloha Friday events to uplift displaced community members. He is also actively involved in wellness initiatives and quarterly beach cleanups. In recognition of his community dedication and significant contributions to Hawaiʻi charities, his team was awarded the Hawaiʻi Visitor Industry Charity Walk Silver Slipper Award in 2022.

“It is exciting to be a part of such a significant event for Maui Nui,” Tau said. “Maui nonprofits really need support, and the visitor industry pledges to do all it can to contribute again this year.”

His co-lead on the committee, Eric Duff, brings over three decades of hospitality experience. Duff’s expertise is in operations, events, and food and beverage management for brands like Marriott, JW Marriott, and The Ritz-Carlton. Duff is tourism-focused and supports initiatives for local associate engagement.

Eric Duff headshot. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

“I am humbled and honored to co-lead the 2025 Maui County Charity Walk alongside my good friend Selawe Tau,” said Duff. “This event displays the resilience of our community and its dedication to supporting nonprofit organizations, and I am proud to be associated with it.”