Maui News

Traffic Advisory: Downed tree on Kula Highway and Old Haleakalā Highway intersection

November 16, 2024, 4:25 PM HST
* Updated November 16, 4:38 PM
  • Downed tree. PC: JD Pells (11.16.24 at 3:30 p.m.)
Strong winds seem to have downed a tree and traffic lights on the intersection of Kula Highway and Old Haleakalā Highway near King Kekaulike High School, an area referred to as “five trees.”

A wind advisory remains in effect county-wide until 6 p.m. on Sunday. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.

