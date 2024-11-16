Upcountry Winter Fest Brings Seasonal Magic to Upcountry Maui

The Upcountry Winter Fest presented by the Kekaulike High School Foundation is returning this year, bringing winter activities, live entertainment, and seasonal festivities to Upcountry, Maui. Taking place on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 from 3 to 8 p.m., this year’s festival will transform the King Kekaulike High School campus into a winter wonderland, offering a festive atmosphere, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to make memories with friends and loved ones.

Highlights of the Upcountry Winter Fest include:

Holiday Craft Fair hosted by Na Ali’i Football: Stroll through a charming market of local artisans and holiday vendors offering unique gifts.

Stroll through a charming market of local artisans and holiday vendors offering unique gifts. Farmers Market: Our community’s greenest thumbs will have locally grown produce and plants available for purchase.

Our community’s greenest thumbs will have locally grown produce and plants available for purchase. Food Trucks and Booths: Fuel your holiday walk through campus with offerings from multiple food trucks and booths manned by the many school organizations participating in this event.

Fuel your holiday walk through campus with offerings from multiple food trucks and booths manned by the many school organizations participating in this event. Live Music & Entertainment: Enjoy live performances from local musicians and entertainers, including Zenshin Daiko, Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele Band, and the Na Ali’i Big Band.

Enjoy live performances from local musicians and entertainers, including Zenshin Daiko, Kalama Intermediate ʻUkulele Band, and the Na Ali’i Big Band. Visit with Santa: Children (and adults!) can meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus for photos and to share their holiday wishes. A mailbox with express service to the North Pole will also be available to those that want to make extra sure that the elves get their wish lists.

Children (and adults!) can meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus for photos and to share their holiday wishes. A mailbox with express service to the North Pole will also be available to those that want to make extra sure that the elves get their wish lists. Holiday Display: Delight in a walkable holiday display featuring beloved holiday characters expertly portrayed by the King Kekaulike Drama Club.

Delight in a walkable holiday display featuring beloved holiday characters expertly portrayed by the King Kekaulike Drama Club. Keiki Games: Keep the keiki engaged with games and prizes operated by participating school organizations.

Keep the keiki engaged with games and prizes operated by participating school organizations. Nonprofit and Business Booths: Get to know local non-profit organizations and businesses that help make our community thrive.

In addition to the wide range of events and activities, Upcountry Winter Fest will feature a silent auction pick up spot, with the online auction live until Nov. 23, 2024. Auction items can be found at bit.ly/khsf2024silentauction. Proceeds go towards scholarships for King Kekaulike High School students and include a generous hand blown glassware collection donated by local artisan, Rick Strini among other wonderful gift ideas.

“We are so excited to bring this festival back for another year,” said the Kekaulike High School Foundation, the festival’s host organization. “The Upcountry Winter Fest is about more than just celebrating the season. It’s about bringing people together in a way that’s accessible, fun, and family-oriented. We look forward to seeing everyone, from long-time residents to first-time visitors, come together to enjoy the magic of the holidays.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With help and support of our community, admission and parking at the Upcountry Winter Fest are free. This event is supported by the County of Maui, the Office of Economic Development, and the Nuestro Futuro Foundation. The KHSF is grateful to all the generous sponsors who have helped make the event possible: Pukalani Superette, Pukalani Ace Hardware, S&I Rentals, Kula Botanical Gardens, Pacific Media Group, and Calasa Trucking.

For more information on the Upcountry Winter Fest, including the full schedule of events and participants, follow them on Instagram at @upcountrywinterfest and @kekaulikehighschoolfoundation or Facebook at Upcountry Winter Fest and Kekaulike High School Foundation.

Event flyer