Maui Surf Forecast for November 18, 2024

November 17, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3





East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 02:04 PM HST.




Low -0.5 feet 08:47 PM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:33 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.1 feet 11:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:37 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




East-facing shore surf will continue to remain rough and choppy tonight in response to strong east trades, which are expected to decline through the first half of the week. The High Surf Advisory for all east-facing shores has been extended through the day Monday. North and south-facing shorelines exposed to these easterly wind waves may experience elevated surf. 


A small, medium period northwest swell will continue through Monday afternoon. A similar pulse from the northwest is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday. A small to moderate size north swell may arrive toward the end of the week. This swell will originate from a North Pacific low that comes within proximity of the north offshore waters. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
