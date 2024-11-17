NOAA seeks applicants for Ocean Guardian Youth Ambassadors

Ocean Guardian Youth Ambassador. Poster courtesy of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The application to become an Ocean Guardian Youth Ambassador is now open. The program by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provides a new level of engagement for youth committed to ocean conservation and stewardship.

In this role, individuals between the ages of 13 and 18 will learn about the National Marine Sanctuary System, ocean conservation issues, NOAA programs and careers, and leadership opportunities through monthly webinars. They’ll lead a local conservation project—like a beach cleanup, upcycling workshop, or campaign to reduce single-use plastics—with support from NOAA staff, and track their progress. Ambassadors will also actively engage with their peers, complete a Climate Resilience Activity Book, and share their passion for ocean stewardship within their communities as official NOAA Ocean Guardian Ambassadors.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 5, 2025. The program will start on Jan. 22, 2025 with virtual meetings once a month until Dec. 10, 2025.

NOAA is seeking enthusiastic youth with new ideas and a unique perspective who want to learn more about America’s underwater treasures and share their passion with others. See the Year in Review to get an idea of the overall priorities, themes, and monthly focus.

Young people from across the United States and its territories can apply to become a NOAA Ocean Guardian Youth Ambassador. If accepted, youth ambassadors will gain access to toolkits, presentations, opportunities, and guidance from NOAA scientists, science communicators, and other experts. Youth ambassadors are part of a nationwide network of young people who share ideas, experiences, and support for ocean conservation and stewardship efforts.