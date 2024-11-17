Ready to quit? Great American Smokeout sparks a fresh start for residents

HTQL Rough Day Creative Asset. PC: Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline

Each year, the third Thursday of November is recognized as the Great American Smokeout, a day that encourages those who smoke to commit to healthier, smoke-free lives. This year, the event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21.

To support this initiative, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health is encouraging island residents to use this date to quit for a day and to develop a quit plan with assistance from free resources such as the Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline or My Life, My Quit Hawaiʻi programs.

“The Great American Smokeout provides those who smoke an important opportunity to set a date to quit and make the choice to embrace a healthier, smoke-free lifestyle,” said Lola Irvin, Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division administrator. “The Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline and My Life, My Quit Hawaiʻi are here to support adults and teens that use all tobacco types – including cigarettes and vapes. Adults can receive free nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges and extra support with specialty pregnancy and mental health programs by enrolling in the phone program.”

To support those looking to quit smoking and vaping, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health recently launched two new campaigns – Escape the Vape Hawaiʻi’s “Toxic Remains” and the Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline’s “Rough Day.” These campaigns aim to break the cycle of addiction and build a nicotine- and tobacco-free Hawaiʻi.

The “Toxic Remains” campaign focuses on Hawai‘i teens who may be tempted by or currently use vapes. It highlights the harmful chemicals hidden in flavored vapes and encourages teens to look beyond flashy flavor names and packaging to see the serious health risks that vapes pose. The “Rough Day” campaign speaks to adults (18+) who turn to tobacco to cope with mental health challenges, showing how the Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline can support them through the rough days without nicotine.

The Hawaiʻi Tobacco Quitline aims to reach Hawaiʻi adult smokers who are 18 years and over by motivating and driving those who use tobacco products, including vapes to enroll in cessation services. It also provides a free confidential and convenient telephone and online service to help individuals quit tobacco and vaping.

To reach this service, text 1-800-QUIT-NOW or call 1-800-784-8669. For Hawai‘i teens that would like to quit smoking or vaping, the Hawai‘i Tobacco Quitline continues to offer “My Life, My Quit Hawaiʻi,” a free and confidential program with trained coaches to help youth up to 17 years-old quit smoking or vaping. Teens can sign up by calling 1-855-891-9989. Teens, parents, guardians, and health care providers can also visit http://www.mylifemyquit.com for more information.