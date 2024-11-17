Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei Wailea to host e-cycling fundraiser Nov. 30

Rotary Club E-cycling event flier. Courtesy image

Residents have an opportunity to clear out their clutter and support a good cause from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 30 during an e-cycling fundraiser hosted by the Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei Wailea.

For three hours, club members will rove the island picking up unwanted electronics during the event aimed at safely disposing of old electronic devices while raising funds for local community projects.

For a $20 donation, residents can get their old TVs, monitors, computers and printers picked up from their doorsteps. For another $10, a Rotary team will ensure that your computer is safely wiped of all personal data.

“This is a perfect opportunity to clean out your old, unused electronics before the holidays while supporting a good cause,” an announcement says.

E-cycling (or electronic recycling) is crucial for protecting the environment. Electronics contain materials such as lead, mercury and cadmium, which can be harmful if disposed of improperly. By participating in this event, residents can ensure that their electronics are recycled in an environmentally responsible way.

Additionally, many old electronics still contain valuable components that can be reused or refurbished, making e-cycling an excellent way to conserve resources. With the rise of electronic waste, responsible disposal and recycling have never been more important, especially here on Maui, where waste management and sustainable practices are a key priority for preserving the island’s natural beauty.

To participate, send email to rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com or call 808-283-3350. An online form is available at https://forms.gle/Bf68KNB47ugNmb8y7