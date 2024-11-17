Shaka curriculum teacher training begins with ‘Shaka, A Story of Aloha’ documentary

Shaka is now available for project-based learning for students in Hawaii. PC: Screen grab from projectshaka.com

Now “shaka,” the beloved hand gesture for aloha, is making its way into Hawai’i classrooms.

The Shaka curriculum, authored by former of Hawai’i Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami and graphically designed by Olomana Loomis ISC, features a set of five classroom experiences that leverage clips from the Shaka film paired with student exercises that explore the concepts of Courage, Gratitude, Forgiveness, Shaka Origin and Compassion in Action. Training for educators on four islands begins next week through a partnership with the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement and Honolulu-based Shaka production nonprofit, ID8.

The new curriculum comes on the heels of “Shaka, A Story of Aloha,” winning the Best Documentary Award in the Hawai’i International Film Festival.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Shaka producer and writer Steve Sue said: “While the film explores 110-years of Hawai’i pop-culture history, the real payoff of the film is the discovery of how to connect, nurture, be of service, and be a good sport while achieving excellence. Our goal is to bring to life the deeper meanings of ʻRight On,ʻ ʻHang Looseʻ and ʻEddie Would Goʻ.”

Teacher training begins Nov. 18 in Hilo, Nov. 20 on Maui, Nov. 21 on Kauai, Nov. 23 on O’ahu and Dec. 11 in Kona. Training sessions feature addresses by Sue and Choose Love Movement founder Scarlett Lewis from New Jersey.

Register free at https://bit.ly/shakachooselove

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit projectshaka.com.