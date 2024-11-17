The Shops at Wailea welcomes Santa with parade and entertainment, Nov. 29











The Shops at Wailea invites families and visitors to celebrate the magic of the season with the arrival of Santa on Friday, Nov. 29.

This year’s event begins with Santa’s grand arrival, escorted by the Maui Classic Cruisers and Street Bikers United Hawaiʻi from Kalama Park. The Santa Parade will make its way to The Shops, where an enchanting lineup of entertainment awaits.

Santa arrival and holiday celebration schedule:

Santa Parade | 9-10 a.m.

At 9 a.m., Santa departs Kalama Park, escorted by a spirited procession of classic cars and bikes, arriving at The Shops at 10 a.m. The first 50 guests who join The Shops for Santa’s arrival will receive a complimentary exclusive luggage tag.

Holiday Polynesian Show | 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Guests can gather at the Lower Valley Performance Area for a captivating Polynesian holiday show that celebrates island traditions with music and dance.

Free photos with Santa | Noon-2 p.m.

Visitors can meet Santa and capture a special holiday photo, between Mahina and TravisMathew on the Lower Level. A canned good donation to the Maui Food Bank is encouraged. Also, Santa’s helper will hand out complimentary Peppermint Macadamia Nut cookies courtesy of Honolulu Cookie Company.

Full Santa photo schedule:

Friday, Nov. 29 from noon–2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 from 4–7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 4–7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4–7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4–7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4–7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 4–7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 from 4–7 p.m.

Maui Keiki Ballet and Kalani Pe’a | 3:30-7 p.m.

As this magical day comes to a close, a special performance by the Maui Keiki Ballet from 3:30-4 p.m. will take place at the Lower Valley Performance Area. To further support the community spirit of the season, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kalani Pe’a will perform in the Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert from 5:30-7 p.m. This event will also support the Maui Food Bank, and guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to contribute to this worthy cause.

“The holidays at The Shops at Wailea are always a time of excitement and joy, and this year promises to be no exception,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property management of The Festival Companies, the management and leasing company for The Shops at Wailea. “We’re delighted to invite guests to enjoy an unforgettable season filled with festive offerings and heartwarming moments that makes this time of year special.”

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.