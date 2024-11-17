Vivia by Hoʻokele Home Care announces staff promotions

Pictured (l-r): Mary Lester and Tracy Hart. PC: Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care

Vivia by Hoʻokele Home Care, a locally owned provider of home health care services, announced on Tuesday that Tracy Hart will serve as vice president of client navigation and Mary Lester will serve as vice president of operations for Vivia by Hoʻokele Home Care.

Hart has 16 years of experience in operations and management in the home healthcare field and joined Ho‘okele in 2010, holding titles such as human resource manager and director of operations. In her new role, Hart will help clients and their families assess caregiving needs and design appropriate care plans to meet health goals and suit their budgets. She also will work with contracted services helping clients with assisted transport and caregiving needs.

Hart attended the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and received a Bachelor of Science in fashion with a focus on business. She resides in Waipiʻo.

Lester has worked with Ho‘okele Home Care for nearly a decade, responsible for overseeing nursing aides and companions serving approximately 140 seniors on Maui. In her new role, Lester will supervise Vivia by Ho‘okele Home Care team leads and caregivers. She will also act as the clinical leader and oversee service quality for clients on Oʻahu and Maui and will maintain Home Care licensure compliance for the care programs on both islands.

Lester earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Bellingham Technical College and is currently becoming state certified in care coordination and is obtaining a master’s degree in nursing administration. She resides in Kīhei and part time in Honolulu.