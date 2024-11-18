Community input sought on proposed County acquisition of Von Tempsky property

Former Kula Ridge Mauka proposed workforce housing project site. Photo by Ron Dahlquist Photography

Residents are invited to provide feedback on the County of Maui’s proposed acquisition of the approximately 273-acre Von Tempsky property, formerly known as Kula Ridge Mauka in Kula.

County of Maui Managing Director Josiah Nishita will discuss the proposed $14.1 million purchase of the property at a Kula Community Association meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Von Tempsky Community Center on Lower Kula Road.

The property being considered for possible acquisition is mauka of the community center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The land purchase is on the agenda of the Maui County Council Budget, Finance, and Economic Development Committee meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Planning Conference Room at Kalana Pakui Building, 250 S. High St., Wailuku.

“I encourage the community to weigh in on possible uses of the Von Tempsky property and to please attend the community meeting or the BFED meeting on Thursday, November 21,” said BFED Committee Chair and Council Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura.

Vice Chair Sugimura can be contacted at YukiLei.Sugimura@mauicounty.us or 808-270-7939.