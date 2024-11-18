‘DA BUX’ Double Up Food Bucks program gets $8.4M boost from USDA

The Food Basket, Hawaiʻi Island’s Food Bank, today announced it has been awarded more than $8.4 million from the US Department of Agriculture to support Hawai‘i’s “DA BUX” Double Up Food Bucks program.

Unlocked by state and philanthropic funding, the new award comes from the USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP), with Hawaiʻi receiving the second highest amount in this round of funding. With this large-scale grant, The Food Basket is excited to announce a major extension of the program to December 31, 2026, an update to the previous extension announced this summer.

DA BUX is a component of the Hawai‘i State Department of Agriculture’s Hawai‘i Healthy Food Incentive Program, administered by The Food Basket, that works by extending the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for the purchase of healthy, locally sourced fruits and vegetables. It is often described as a triple-win because it helps SNAP participants access fresh, local produce; it supports local farmers; and it keeps dollars within the local economy.

The Food Basket operates DA BUX statewide in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Good Food Alliance at more than 100 approved retail outlets across all four counties, including grocery stores, CSAs, farmers’ markets, and food hubs. SNAP recipients receive a DA BUX Access Card or voucher they can use at point of sale to double their purchasing power when they buy locally grown fruits and vegetables — $10 of SNAP benefits is worth $20 of Hawai‘i grown produce.

“With a statewide food insecurity rate of 30%, increased food security is vital for our local residents to be healthy and resilient, and the DA BUX program offers a beacon of hope to low-income households and our food industry partners,” said Kristin Frost Albrect, executive director of The Food Bank. “We are grateful to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture and our state Legislature for supporting DA BUX at the local level, which helped to unlock this additional federal funding.”

A new annual state allocation of $1.5 million, approved by the 2024 Legislature, helped to secure the GusNIP grant. Over the next three years, the cumulative result is projected to generate nearly $25 million in local food sales.

“The HDOA is proud to be a charter member of the DA BUX program,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawaiʻi State Department of Agriculture (HDOA). “We are grateful to the Hawaiʻi Legislature for recognizing the value and real impact DA BUX has on local families who need it most. HDOA continues to administer appropriations to DA BUX through The Food Basket that has leveraged the $1.5 million from the 2024 Legislature to more than $8.4 million.”

“Since introducing the legislation that started the Da Bux Program in 2019 (Act 153), the legislature has appropriated over $2 million,” said Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz. “I am thrilled to see the State’s investments in agriculture leveraged to draw down additional federal funds. I look forward to continue working with my legislative colleagues, the Department of Agriculture, and local farmers to promote nourishing Hawai’i’s future.”

“I am pleased to hear that the Legislature’s commitment to the Da Bux program, demonstrated by last year’s $1.5 million appropriation, has received federal recognition for supporting SNAP recipients’ access to healthy, locally grown produce,” said House Finance Committee Chair Rep. Kyle Yamashita. “The $8.4M awarded to the State will help expand this valuable program, providing nutritious food to local families while supporting Hawaii’s farmers.”

“This recognition from the USDA is incredible and a testament to the hard work of everyone at the State level who supported DA BUX Double Up Food Bucks program,” said Honolulu City Councilmember-Elect Scott Nishimoto. “With so many families living paycheck to paycheck in our State, this is a tremendous opportunity to help them purchase more locally grown food and encourage them to eat healthier. At the same time, this award helps our farmers and keeps money in our local economy.”

“Every dollar we spend on healthy, local fruits and vegetables is an investment in the health of local families and the success of local farmers,” said Rep. Kirstin Kahaloa. “The combined strength of state and private funds matched by federal funds, will plant the seeds of healthy habits in our communities and bolster the viability of our farms for years to come. Mahalo to all the partners who came together in this initiative to bring more local food to local folks.”

The DA BUX program’s extended purchasing power also benefits local farmers and the economy. DA BUX has directly driven local food sales, steadily increasing from $220,354 in 2019 to $5 million in 2023 and 2024. To learn more about DA BUX Double Up program, visit dabux.org.