Gradual restoration underway for power outage Upcountry

November 18, 2024, 7:48 AM HST
* Updated November 18, 7:52 AM
A power outage in the Upcountry area of Maui knocked out electricity to some traffic signals along the Haleakalā Highway earlier this morning. The outage was first reported at around 4:35 a.m. As of 7:40 a.m., an estimated 61 customers remained without power. The majority of impacted customers were expected to have power restored by 9 a.m.

