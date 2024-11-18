Hawaiian Airlines launches Huaka‘i by Hawaiian for kama‘āina guests

Hawaiian Airlines today began welcoming Hawai‘i residents to Huaka‘i by Hawaiian, a free program that offers kama‘āina guests greater value when flying with the carrier. Members will enjoy a free checked bag – inclusive of surfboards, golf bags, and other sports equipment – on Neighbor Island flights, 10 or 20% off one Neighbor Island booking per quarter, and network-wide deals monthly.

“Huaka‘i by Hawaiian is our special way to mahalo Hawai‘i residents for their support of our airline, and to further acknowledge our vital role in bringing our island communities together for now 95 years,” said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague. “Kama‘āina who already enjoy our superior service and convenient schedule of some 150 daily Neighbor Island flights will find it even easier to travel between the islands to visit family and friends, do business, or take a staycation.”

Hawai‘i residents only need to have a HawaiianMiles account with a Hawai‘i mailing address to become a Huaka‘i by Hawaiian member online at www.HawaiianAirlines.com/Huakai. Hawaiian will email members their first quarterly Neighbor Island discount code (10% for all members, and 20% for Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard ®cardmembers) on Dec. 18 for travel starting Jan. 8 and beyond. Beginning on March 1 of next year, discount codes – which can be applied to one-way or roundtrip tickets in Coach and First Class – will be emailed on the first day of the month prior to the start of a new quarter.



The free checked bag allowance – which includes surfboards, a golf bag and other sports equipment – will be available on Neighbor Island flights starting Jan. 8. Guests who book travel with their Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® will continue to receive two free checked bags.



In addition to Neighbor Island benefits, Huaka‘i by Hawaiian members will be the first to know about fare discounts for flights across Hawaiian’s domestic and global network. More details will be shared when deals become available in January.