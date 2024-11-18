Missing person: Nebraska man fails to return to his Maui hotel room

Derek Kingery, 32, of Nebraska was reported missing on Nov. 17 after failing to return to his Kīhei hotel room on Maui. PC: courtesy Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Derek Kingery, 32, of Nebraska.

Kingery was reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, by a family member after he failed to return to his Kīhei hotel room. He was last seen at the hotel walking towards the beach by other guests at approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Kingery is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police say Kingery has no vehicle and his cell phone is turned off.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kingery, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 24-033657.