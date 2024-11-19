Dementia summit set Wednesday at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i will facilitate an event this Wednesday on Oahu to help people cope with dementia. PC: Logo screen grab from Catholic Charities Hawai‘i website

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i will host “Living Alone with Dementia: Strategies for Support” from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Queen’s Conference Center at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

The event will bring together experts, caregivers and community leaders to address the pressing issue of seniors living alone with dementia and strategies for supporting this vulnerable and growing population.

Mike Splaine, a highly regarded dementia care advocate with extensive experience in facilitating similar events across the country, will lead the summit. Attendees can expect valuable insights and actionable strategies aimed at improving care for seniors living alone.

Splaine said: “Estimates are that up to 4 million persons with dementia or cognitive impairment severe enough to impact their daily life over age 55 live alone and older persons living alone has been the fastest-growing type of household in America for the past 20 years. For Hawai‘i, we can estimate that at least 6,000 persons with dementia live alone.”

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i Division Administrator Diane Terada said: “This summit represents a significant opportunity to deepen our collective understanding and enhance our response to ensure our kūpuna receive the care and support they deserve.”

This summit is made possible by a grant to Catholic Charities Hawai‘i from the Administration for Community Living/Administration on Aging for the Alzheimer’s Disease Programs Initiative. AlohaCare is a sponsor of this event as part of its 30 years of providing healthcare with aloha. The Queen’s Medical Center’s Geriatric Services team is also supporting the summit.

For more information, visit: https://www.catholiccharitieshawaii.org/caring-for-persons-living-with-dementia-webinars-and-presentations/.