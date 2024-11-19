Department of Accounting and General Services hires its first Communications Officer, Diane Ako

Diane Ako.

The state Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) has hired its first Communications Officer. Diane Ako, most recently of KITV4 (Hawaiʻi ABC affiliate), came on board in November. Ako brings 25 years of newscasting experience and four years of public relations background to this job.

State Comptroller Keith Regan (formerly of Maui) leads DAGS, which is responsible for managing and supervising a wide range of state programs and activities. “This department consists of eight divisions across three district offices, with 11 more attached agencies, boards and commissions. We created a communications position to help us not only respond to public and media requests, but also to highlight the good work our people do in the community,” Regan said.

“I am excited to step into this role. DAGS plays such an important function in state government and touches more lives and services than people may realize. I’m proud to be part of this organization and to contribute to our community now as a public servant,” says Ako. Her job is to create the strategic communications plan, engage with the community, assist with legislative efforts, work with media and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DAGS manages the divisions of: Accounting, Archives, Audit, Automotive Management, Central Services, Enterprise Technology Services, Land Survey, Public Works, plus Washington Place. It has district offices on Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi and Maui.

Additionally, it supports the Access Hawaiʻi Committee, Building Code Council, Campaign Spending Commission, Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, State of Hawaiʻi 9-1-1 Board, Information Privacy Security Council, King Kamehameha Celebration Commission, Office of Elections, Office of Information Practices, Procurement Policy Board and the State Procurement Office.