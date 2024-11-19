Fairmont Kea Lani hosts annual tree lighting event and Tree of Hope fundraising campaign

File photo 2023

Fairmont Kea Lani is delighted to announce the 33rd annual Tree Lighting Ceremony taking place on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in conjunction with the start of their 11th annual Tree of Hope Campaign benefitting Maui Food Bank.

In celebration of the season, the community is invited to experience the magic of 23,000 lights on one of the largest Christmas trees in the state, Friday, Nov. 29 from 5-7 p.m. This festive tradition includes live entertainment from Hawaiian music trio Koleiehu featuring Kamalei Kawa’a, accompanied by hula performances by the Kawa’a ‘ohana, along with holiday mele and dancing by the Kamehameha Schools Maui Hawaiian Ensemble. Complimentary holiday treats will be available to all attendees and a pop-up festive bar will be serving alcoholic beverages for purchase. This year’s event will also feature the unveiling of the resort’s first-ever gingerbread ahupua’a, created by the Fairmont Kea Lani pastry team and modeled after the Hawaiian land division of Palauea.

The Tree Lighting event will mark the official start of the resortʻs 11th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign. Throughout the holiday season (now through January 3, 2025), Fairmont Kea Lani guests, colleagues, and community members are invited to adorn the hotel’s Tree of Hope with donations to benefit the Maui Food Bank’s Aloha Backpack Buddies Program, aimed at fighting food insecurity and helping Maui’s keiki have access to nutritious meals throughout the holiday season and beyond. Donors will have their name featured on their own ornament which will be placed on the Fairmont Kea Lani Tree of Hope for the holidays.

Fairmont Kea Lani’s Tree Lighting event is complimentary and open to all. The event will take place in the resortʻs Palm Court, just outside of Kō Restaurant, from 5-7 p.m. Complimentary treats will be available and additional food and beverage will be available for purchase. Free self parking and valet are available at the hotel.

For more information visit: fairmont-kea-lani.com/experience/festive-2024/

For Fairmont Kea Lani festive media assets visit: fairmontkealani.pixieset.com/festiveatkealani/