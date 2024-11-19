Maui Relief TANF Program offers new benefits, including appliances

New benefits, including funds for a new refrigerator, washer, stove and microwave, and increased assistance limits highlight the beginning of the second year of the Maui Relief TANF Program that supports those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity in partnership with the state Department of Human Services began administering the wildfire relief program in November 2023 and provided housing, vehicle, utility, clothing and school supply support for families with dependent children. The new adopted emergency rules – with the additions – are retroactive to Oct. 5, 2024.

The changes follow:

Automobile down payment increased from a maximum of $5,000 to $6,000.

Automobile payments increased from a maximum of $500 to $1,000 for up to four months.

Automobile down payment and up to 4 months of automobile payments may be combined for a one-time purchase of an automobile with a bill of sale of up to $10,000.

The new emergency rules also include a one-time replacement of a refrigerator up to $1,000; range up to $1,000; washer or dryer up to $1,000 or washer and dryer for $1,750; microwave or toaster oven up to $200. Items being replaced have to be owned by the family.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These new benefits are available to those whose applications were received on Oct. 5, 2024, and later. Those who have received benefits in the past may submit another application for the new benefits or others not yet tapped.

Other program benefits:

Housing up to $5,000 for a deposit and up to $5,000 per month for up to 4 months.

One-time utility deposit up to $2,000 and combined utility payments for up to 4 months, not to exceed $750.

Clothing allowance up to $350 per dependent child under age 18 and $500 per adult and $750 for pregnant women in their third trimester.

School supply allowance of $300 for each eligible school-age child.

The Maui Relief TANF Program provides benefits to eligible families with dependent children and pregnant women in their third trimester who were directly impacted by the wildfires. Applicants are eligible if:

Their home or place of employment was damaged or destroyed due to the wildfires.

They lived or worked in the burn zone and were unable to return home or work due to the recovery efforts.

Their household income is at or below 350% of the federal poverty level. That would be $120,750 annually for a family of four.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Families who lost income related to the slowdown in the economy, or suffered an indirect impact, do not qualify.

MEO also assisted families without dependent children, using funds from the Hawai‘i Community Foundation. Those funds have been expended, and the expanded benefits do not apply to this group.

In one year of the program’s operation, MEO has disbursed more than $15 million and assisted 7,137 individuals and 2,518 families impacted by the wildfires. The largest chunk of funding, $8 million, has gone to housing and mortgage assistance, followed by vehicle, $4.1 million, and clothing, $1.9 million.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To apply for benefits or for more information, call 808-243-4404 or email nrst@meoinc.org. Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays (excluding holidays) at MEO’s Wailuku office, 99 Mahalani St.