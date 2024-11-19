Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 20, 2024

November 19, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 10:01 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 06:22 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:38 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Well-developed trade wind swell will maintain rough east shore surf above seasonal average tonight. East shore surf will steadily decline Wednesday and Thursday, then fade on Friday and the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week. 


Swells from the north-northeast and the northwest are due Thursday into early next week, with swells from both directions peaking on Sunday. A moderate medium period north-northeast swell will build on Thursday and persist through early next week. A tiny northwest swell is due on Thursday through Friday. This will be followed by a moderate medium period northwest swell Saturday night and Sunday, and a smaller reinforcing pulse of swell is due Monday and Tuesday. None of these swells is expected to produce advisory level surf on north, west, or east shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
