Nov. 19-21: Utility work to impact traffic on Hāna Highway in Haʻikū area

Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors will be conducting equipment upgrades and tree trimming on Hāna Highway between Lower Ulumalu Road and Hohani Place (between mile markers 13 and 14) heading towards Central Maui from Tuesday, Nov. 19 to Thursday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily. The work is aimed at maintaining reliable service.

The work involves bucket trucks for a pole replacement as well as contractors performing tree trimming. For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the closure of the makai (ocean-side) lane of Hāna Highway between Lower Ulumalu Road and Hohani Place (between mile markers 13 and 14) heading towards Central Maui.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.

