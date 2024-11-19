Queen Kaʻahumanu Center celebrates the holidays with local pop-ups 

Kahulaleʻa. PC: courtesy

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is excited to host a series of local pop-up shops this holiday season.

“The holidays are a time to give, and there’s no better way to do that than by supporting the talented local brands that make Hawaiʻi so unique,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “These pop-ups provide an opportunity to shop with purpose and support our small business community.”

Here’s what shoppers can look forward to:

Honi Hawaiʻi Nov. 1 – Dec. 31 Located on the second floor next to Cat Cafe

GET NUTZ : Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 6-8 Located on the first floor next to Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻiliahi

: Hustle Gear Apparel Nov. 29 – Dec. 1 Located on the first floor next to Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻiliahi

Kahulaleʻa : Nov. 29 – Dec. 2 Located on the second floor next to Shapers

: Henua Designs Nov. 29 – Dec. 2 Located on the first floor next to Sew Special

Manaola Dec. 6-8 Located on the first floor between Bath & Body Works and Mise Kimono

Lokal Vibes Dec. 6-24 Located on the first floor next to OneEighty

Happy Wahine Dec. 7-24 Located on the first floor next to Sew Special

Born Hawaiʻi Dec. 20-23 Located on the second floor next to Shapers



“The lineup of pop-up shops we have this year is incredible. It’s such a treat for our community, and we mahalo these local vendors for their continued support of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Maui year after year,” added Kauwela Bisquera.

For more information about the holiday pop-up schedule, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/upcoming-pop-ups/.