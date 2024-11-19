Queen Kaʻahumanu Center celebrates the holidays with local pop-ups
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is excited to host a series of local pop-up shops this holiday season.
“The holidays are a time to give, and there’s no better way to do that than by supporting the talented local brands that make Hawaiʻi so unique,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “These pop-ups provide an opportunity to shop with purpose and support our small business community.”
Here’s what shoppers can look forward to:
- Honi Hawaiʻi
- Nov. 1 – Dec. 31
- Located on the second floor next to Cat Cafe
- GET NUTZ:
- Nov. 22-24 and Dec. 6-8
- Located on the first floor next to Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻiliahi
- Hustle Gear Apparel
- Nov. 29 – Dec. 1
- Located on the first floor next to Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻiliahi
- Kahulaleʻa:
- Nov. 29 – Dec. 2
- Located on the second floor next to Shapers
- Henua Designs
- Nov. 29 – Dec. 2
- Located on the first floor next to Sew Special
- Manaola
- Dec. 6-8
- Located on the first floor between Bath & Body Works and Mise Kimono
- Lokal Vibes
- Dec. 6-24
- Located on the first floor next to OneEighty
- Happy Wahine
- Dec. 7-24
- Located on the first floor next to Sew Special
- Born Hawaiʻi
- Dec. 20-23
- Located on the second floor next to Shapers
“The lineup of pop-up shops we have this year is incredible. It’s such a treat for our community, and we mahalo these local vendors for their continued support of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center and Maui year after year,” added Kauwela Bisquera.
For more information about the holiday pop-up schedule, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/event/upcoming-pop-ups/.